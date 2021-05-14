SNOWFLAKE — The quest for a state championship came to a disappointing end as the Lady Lobos lost to Tucson Tanque Verde 5-1 on Tuesday.
Snowflake started the game with ace pitcher Anna Berger in the circle, and the senior seemed to struggle to find the strike zone.
Tanque Verde’s Kaitlyn McLaughlin led off the game with a single into left field.
Berger would then strike out the second batter, Paige Hammarstrom, but McLaughlin then moved up to second base on a passed ball and reached third base on a wild pitch.
The Lady Hawks’ Jessica Thompson hit a ground ball to third base, and on the throw to first base McLaughlin scored the game’s first run.
Snowflake’s first inning started with Jordyn Butler attempting a bunt base hit to third base, but she was thrown out at first base.
Berger went down on three strikes for the second out, and was by younger sister Maren Berger who did the same to end the inning with the Lady Hawks leading 1-0.
The second inning proved to be Tanque Verde’s most productive inning.
The Hawks’ Natalie Stribling led off with a walk, and the next hitter was struck out by Anna Berger.
The Hawks used a small -ball strategy to keep the Lobos on their toes when the Hawks had runners in scoring position and plated three runs to take a 4-0 lead.
The Lobos, meanwhile, had a tough day at the plate as Tanque Verde’s Thompson kept the Snowflake offense at bay with an array of pitches, forcing them to hit either ground balls or easily caught fly balls.
Anna Berger, however, would record 13 strikeouts to Thompson’s six.
In 22 plate appearances in the game, Thompson allowed three hits and one run.
Snowflake had some late-game excitement.
In the sixth inning, Rylee Wengert led off with a hard-hit ball to left field that was caught.
In the seventh, Thompson faced the heart of Snowflake’s batting lineup. The first batter was Maren Berger, who would not go away easily. She hit a line drive into the gap between center and right field for a double. But she tried to stretch the hit into a triple and was thrown out at third base.
Taylee Craner, the region’s leader in home runs, lined out to left field for the second out.
The third batter was Zoie Pearce, who swung on the second pitch and hit a high fly ball to right field for the final out of the game, ending Snowflake’s opportunity for a chance at the 3A state championship.
The Lobos were the second seed in the 3A tournament and had a 15-2 overall record entering the playoffs.
Tanque Verde of the 3A South entered the state tournament with a 12-4 regular season record and the No. 10 seeding for the tournament.
The Hawks now play No. 3 Payson in the semifinals at 8 tonight at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.
Payson defeated Phoenix Northwest Christian 7-4 on Tuesday.
