SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lobos football team will look to continue its dominating ways this season after finishing last season 10-1 and winning the most prized possession of all — the 3A state championship, something every team strives to achieve.
Snowflake looks just as eager this season as it did last, looking to bring home the golden ball once again.
The Lobos will boast one of their biggest senior classes in school history, including team captain and starting quarterback Caden Cantrell.
Cantrell threw for 1,811 yards last season and 14 touchdowns plus added 319 rushing yards with three touchdowns, making him a huge part in Snowflake’s success.
But Cantrell knows he can’t do it by himself, which is why he just wants to help his team win the best he can.
“The goal for me is to just help my team win a state championship. It’s really all just about the brotherhood out here. We’re all just one huge family. We all really want to go 14-0 and win the championship, and hopefully if it comes I’ll get some (college) scholarships,” Cantrell said.
The Lobos have put in a huge amount of extra work this off-season fully aware of the competition they will face this season, especially all the seniors who know this is there last shot at winning another state title.
“We as a team have put in so much hard work this off-season,” Cantrell added. “We all push one another to get better. It’s really just a big brotherhood out here. The best part about playing here at Snowflake will definitely be the brotherhood I have formed with the team starting as a freshman all the way to my senior year. It’s all been more than welcoming from the start.”
Snowflake will start the season on Aug. 27 a long way from home at Chandler Valley Christian, and head coach Kay Solomon believes his guys will be more than ready come game time.
“Last year was a special season and we enjoyed that, celebrated that, but we’ve also stressed to the guys that all that happened last season it’s gone and over with and time to start focusing on this year. We’re primed and ready to do just that,” Solomon said.
With one of his biggest senior classes this year, Solomon knows his team will be ready for the start of the season.
“We have a very strong group of seniors, 21 deep. We’re usually about 15 to 18 seniors deep, so we can’t wait to see what they do this season. We can’t wait to see the leadership they bring. We’re all just really excited to get back on the field and compete while making improvements from last year where we thought we had some pretty close games in spite of our success we had early in the season,” Solomon said.
“So we just want to clean things up and make sure we’re ready for the start of the season from the get-go.”
The goal for every team throughout the off-season is to improve physically and mentally, something Snowflake looks like it has accomplished.
“You know after not having any chance to work out as a team, really the season before last, this group has really taken advantage of the chance to be in the weight room and be out here on the field together this summer.
“There were times where the coaches wanted to go home and watch the Suns’ playoff games and the players would stay out here on the field practicing till the sun went down. They’re just excited to play football,” Solomon said.
Every coach knows before the season that there are spots on a team that still needs improvement.
“I’ve already told these guys we think we have the making of a great football team again, but we don’t know anything until the next few weeks are over. We’ve got a lot of work to do still before we go down to Safford Aug. 20 and scrimmage them. Then we head down to Valley Christian to start our season.
“So between now and then we just have a lot of work left to do before we start the season, making the chemistry the last team had, getting into the don’t-quit mentality just like the last group did,” Solomon said.
To win championships teams must have great leadership, and the Lobos have already selected the players who will lead their team this the season.
“We just had our team dinner that we usually do before the start of the year where we vote for team captains and talk about the beginning of the year. Caden Cantrell was the first senior captain picked starting at quarterback last year, followed by Clayton Smith, who played left tackle last year. Those are our senior captains, and the junior captain is Lance Christensen, who plays strong safety and middle linebacker.
“These are just some of the guys we have out there helping lead us to victory,” Solomon said.
The entire community of Snowflake can’t wait to see the Lobos back under the lights on Friday nights and are so hopeful the Lobos can bring back the golden ball once more.
After playing Valley Christian to begin the season, Snowflake will play its first home game on Sept. 3 against Ganado, which will be another tough match-up.
Until then we will just have to wait and see what the Snowflake Lobos have in store in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.