SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake girls basketball team made a statement to the rest of the region and 3A Division by defeating Blue Ridge by 40 points Thursday.
Within the first four minutes of play, host Snowflake jumped out to an early 10-2 lead. From there the foot was on the gas pedal and the Lobos never let up.
The Lobos defense held strong and didn’t allow the Yellowjackets to get in rhythm offensively. They forced the Yellowjackets into turning the ball over and taking bad shots. Blue Ridge was held to 13 points against the repressive Snowflake defense.
Offensively, the Lobos found success from Austin Stratton and Kamri Ballard, their usual scorers. But Kadee Penrod came out on fire when she hit three 3-pointers and ended the game with double digits in points.
Natalie Carlisle showed her skill as a workhorse for the team, scoring all her points off of offensive rebounds.
By halftime the Lobo squad possessed a commanding lead at 33-9. The fast pace they played at allowed them to score on the fast break or catch the defense unaware.
Before Blue Ridge had a chance to set up its defense, the Snowflake girls were attacking, which often resulted in an open 3-point shot or a drive to the hoop.
Sophomore Livi Schneider showed some flashes of brilliance in rebounding well, stealing the ball and scoring seven points for the Lobos. Her quick feet and jumping ability created nightmares for her opponents and gave her opportunities on both ends of the floor.
The game quickly fell out of reach for the Yellowjackets and the score ended 53-13.
Blue Ridge can take some pride in the fact that its two leading scorers were underclassmen: sophomore Leilani Hamblin and freshman Aniya Paxson.
Hamblin ended the game with four points and Paxson scored five. As these young talents improve, Blue Ridge should see a team with a bright future.
