The Show Low and Snowflake girls basketball teams are definitely evenly matched. That was proven once again this past week as the Lobos won their second game this season against the Cougars 41-35 on Thursday.
Much like a good boxing match, the two teams traded punches, and leads, throughout the game. Show Low’s Kenzie Brogan started the game with three baskets that were matched by Snowflake’s Livi Schneider’s basket and four free throws by Austin Stratton.
The 6-all tie was broken by a long 3-pointer by Stratton with one minute left in the quarter to give the Lobos a 9-6 first quarter lead.
The Lobos built the lead to 13-6 in the first six minutes of the second quarter before a flurry of three baskets by Kyra Brogan, Mikenzie Kulish and Sadee Hall brought the score back to the same three-point margin of the first quarter. Two baskets by Schneider and one by Stratton accounted for the Lobos’ points and the 15-12 lead at halftime.
Kami Ballard of the Lobos joined the scoring parade with the first two baskets for Snowflake offsetting buckets by Hall and Kyra Brogan. Schneider scored on a free throw to bring the score to 20-16 halfway through the quarter. Kenzie Brogan hit a long 3-pointer on an assist by sister Kyra to bring the Cougars within one, but with just 15 seconds left in the quarter, Stratton hit another 3-pointer and the third period ended 23-19 in favor of the Lobos.
The fourth quarter started with a flurry of baskets bringing the Cougars back in to the lead halfway through the period. A 3-pointer by Kenzie Brogan and baskets by Hall, Kyra Brogan and Nicole Roten gave the Cougars a 28-27 lead with 4:12 remaining. Baskets by Ballard and Schneider kept the Lobos close.
Two baskets apiece by Ballard and Natalie Carlisle sandwiched around a free throw by Stratton keyed a 9-point unanswered run by the Lobos for a 36-28 lead with 2:45 left.
The Cougars were not done as they answered with a 7-point run, and with 52 seconds left Snowflake held a precarious one-point lead, 36-35. Hall with three points and Kenzie Brogan and Kulish each with two sent the game into the deciding last minute. The Cougars could not answer a basket and free throw by Ballard and two free throws by Kadie Penrod and the Lobos hung on for the victory.
Kenzie Brogan of the Cougars led all scorers with 14 points while Stratton and Ballard each had 13 for the Lobos. Hall led all rebounders with eight for the Cougars while Ballard of the Lobos led all players with four steals.
