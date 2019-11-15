The Snowflake girls cross country team placed four runners in the top 17 finishing positions to place third in the team scoring at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 3 Sectional 4 Championships at Holbrook’s Hidden Cove Golf Clurse on Fridasy, Nov. 8.
The top 25 finishers in each sectional race, regardless of team affiliation, along with the top 50 percent of (full) teams qualify for the state championships at Phoenix Cave Creek Golf Course this Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Lobos were led by seven-place finisher Hallie Nichols, who finished the 5K with a time of 20 minutes, 15.02 seconds. Teammate Mignon Ritz finished 12th, Alyssa Hall was 14th and Caitlyn King was 17th.
Prescott, led by top two finishers Makenna Bray and Emily McMahon, took the team title with 49 points. Ganado was second with 84 and Snowflake was third with 91.
The Show Low and Snowflake boys teams qualified for the state meet after the teams finished sixth and seventh, respectively.
Reichen Cooke and Beau Williams, both seniors, finished 12th and 13th, respectively, to lead the Cougars.
Snowflake was led by 16th-place finisher Ryan Kay.
Arizona Interscholastic
Association
Division 3 Sectionals 4
Cross Country
Championships
At Hidden Cove Golf Course, Holbrook
Friday, Nov. 8
Boys team scores — 1. Page 52, 2. Prescott 58, 3. Kayenta Monument Valley 116, 4. Chinle 153, 5. Winslow 160, 6. Show Low 173, 7. Snowflake 194, 8. Tuba City 207, 9. Cottonwood Mingus 215, 10. Ganado 227, 11. Ft. Defiance Window Rock 271, 12. Blue Ridge 316, 13. Flagstaff Coconino 349, 14. Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain 359, 15. Holbrook 391.
Boys 5K top 15 and local finishers (108 total finishers)— 1. Trent Holiday, Jr., Page 16 minutes, 27.27 seconds, 2. Micah Slivers, Fr., Ganado 16:42.89, 3. Rex Martin, Jr., Page 16:46.40, 4. Nolan Begaye, Sr., Winslow 16:50.27, 5. Alec Almendarez, Sr., Prescott 16:51.05, 6. Demetrius Daw, Sr., Tuba City 16:55.59, 7. Lisandro McCarter, Soph., Prescott 16:56.25, 8. Aiden McCarter, Jr., Prescott 16:57.92, 9. Skyler Sandoval, Sr., Page 16:58.58, 10. Burlander Kee, Jr., Window Rock 17:00.41,
11. Micah Arminio, Sr., Prescott 17:03.59, 12. Reichen Cooke, Sr., Show Low 17:06.90, 13. Beau Williams, Sr., Show Low 17:08.22, 14. William Wayne, Sr., Monument Valley 17:10.18, 15. Colton Yazzie, Soph., Page 17:15.92, 16. Ryan Kay, Sr., Snowflake 17:16.30, … 26. Mason Hall, Soph., Show Low 17:41.68, … 30. Kaden Clark, Jr., Snowflake 17:52.45,
37. Trevor Williams, Jr., Snowflake 18:01.60, … 45. Alexander Atkinson, Soph., Blue Ridge 18:11.01, … 54. Dahltyn Perkins, Sr., Show Low 18:28.14, … 56. Noah Fish, Jr., Snowflake 18:37.88, … 59. Britton Ballard, Sr., Snowflake 18:41.54, … 63. Rocky Brown, Fr., Blue Ridge 18:50.24, … 66. Heber Espinosa, Jr., Snowflake 18:57.53, … 68. Braden Brimhall, Soph., Blue Ridge 19:04.86, … 70. C.J. Serrano, Fr., Show Low 19:06.87,
71. Cecoda Clodfelter, Sr., Blue Ridge 19:07.14, 72. Carter Papa, Soph., Snowflake 19:07.15, … 74. Logan Joe, Fr., Blue Ridge 19:13.91, 75. Steven Halls, Fr., Blue Ridge 19:21.80, … 91. Kail Clark, Fr., Show Low 20:16.20, 92. Kylan Atkinson, Sr., Blue Ridge 20:19.78, … 103. Zach Bates, Jr., Show Low 21:13.23.
Girls team scores — 1. Prescott 49, 2. Ganado 84, 3. Snowflake 91, 4. Coconino 116, 5. Chinle 129, 6. Mingus 143, 7. Tuba City 144, 8. Window Rock 210, 9. Page 279, 10. Blue Ridge 286, 11. Monument Valley 298, 12. Holbrook 317, 13. Winslow 342, 14. Show Low 404, 15. Bradshaw Mountain 468.
Girls 5K top 15 and local finishers (102 total finishers) — 1. Makenna Bray, Sr., Prescott 19 minutes, 38.85 seconds, 2. Emily McMahon, Sr., Prescott 19:40.68, 3. Temyra Bia, Fr., Chinle 19:46.47, 4. Wheaten Smith, Fr., Coconino 20:00.49, 5. Briar Williams, Fr., Prescott 20:06.43, 6. Makena Bliss, Fr., Mingus 20:09.36, 7. Hallie Nichols, Soph., Snowflake 20:15.02, 8. Marissa Shorty, Fr., Ganado 20:20.58, 9. Kaelynn Ashley, Sr., Coconino 20:24.86, 10. Shaelyn Honahni, Jr., Tuba City 20:26.29,
11. Mignon Ritz, Jr., Snowflake 20:27.39, 12. Jayla McIntosh, Sr., Ganado 20:44.79, 13. Abigayle Nez, Soph., Holbrook 20:45.47, 14. Alyssa Hall, Soph., Snowflake 20:48.09, 15. Mariah Bahe, Soph., Chinle 20:56.28, … 17. Caitlyn King, Jr., Snowflake 21:07.54,
… 41. Marina Nozie, Fr., Blue Ridge 22:23.31, … 43. Ryleigh Smith, Fr., Snowflake 22:27.04, … 50. Nadine Beatty, Sr., Blue Ridge 22:48.81, … 53. Rachel Pitts, Soph., Snowflake 22:57.14, … 58. Gracie Williams, Jr., Show Low 23:13.81, … 60. Natalie Larson, Jr., Blue Ridge 23:17.67, … 62. Ashlyn Smith, Jr., Snowflake 23:25.43, 63. Anilee LeSueur, Soph., Blue Ridge 23:25.75, … 76. Emily Cooper, Sr., Show Low 24:08.40, … 79. Preslie Cosay, Sr., Blue Ridge 24:22.78, 80. Aspen LeSueur, Soph., Blue Ridge 24:28.82, 81. Emily Halls, Sr., Blue Ridge 24:30.28, … 84. Emi Ludwig, Jr., Show Low 25:15.21, 99. Laura Schuh, Jr., Show Low 33:39.70, 100. Emily Hobbs, Jr., Show Low 34:23.67.
