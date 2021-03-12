SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake Lady Lobos not only beat Tucson Sabino Tuesday night — they demolished the defending 3A state champion.
In the opening round of the state 3A playoffs, the 16-1 Lady Lobos trounced the Sabercats 64-33 with one of their leading players, Macee LeSueur, benched due to injury.
Junior Emily Davis led scoring for Snowflake with 14 points followed by Trysten Hancock (senior) and Austin Stratton (junior) with 11 points each.
The Lobos’ bench was also strong as nine of the team’s 11 players scored against Sabino, including sophomore Kadee Penrod who dropped a half-court 3-point rainmaker as the final buzzer sounded.
Snowflake shot out to command the scoreboard 26-5 at the end of the first quarter and it never stopped dropping points and putting on a full-court press.
By halftime, Snowflake was cruising with a 42-19 lead.
Snowflake head coach Joe Clare was more than pleased with the performance of the Lady Lobos.
“I loved it,” Clare said. “Our girls came out super aggressive and got after it on defense. That is what started the game for us.”
Clare said his team won the game on defense as much as converting baskets.
“That is how games are won, and that is how a state championship is going to be won. We have to get it done on both ends, but it starts on defense. They are there for each other and that’s what makes them a great team.”
When asked if Sabino was the defending state champion, Clare smiled and said, “Well yes, but not any more. We have home court advantage and we held it.”
Clare said it is doubtful that LeSueur will be back on the court Friday night for the second round of the state tournament, but he is confident she will be ready for round three.
Second-seeded Snowflake will play seventh-seed Show Low on Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs.
Show Low downed Globe Tuesday night 52-36, and the Lady Cougars will likely have their hands full with the talented Snowflake team.
“It is a rivalry game and I’m looking forward to it,” said Clare.
