The Snowflake Men’s Club will host a Member-Guest 2-man scramble golf tournament on Thursday, August 22, at the Snowflake Golf Course.
Members hope to continue building their 60-man roster by introducing new golfers to their group and the golf course. The Men’s Club is a member of the Arizona Golf Association, which supports and promotes golf statewide. The AGA is sending two staff members to Snowflake for the tournament, and they will be writing a feature article on the town’s public golf course for statewide distribution.
Snowflake Golf Course has made wonderful strides over the recent years as a result of the many improvements the town has made. Golfers from all around the White Mountains have commented favorably on course conditions, and as several other golf courses in the area have recently closed, golf play at Snowflake has grown.
In addition to being a fun 27-hole course, rates are reasonable, and annual membership fees are among the best in the country. An individual annual membership is only $540 for unlimited year-round greens fees. Discounted cart fees are available, and private carts can be used with an associated trail fee.
At an elevation of 5,682 feet, Snowflake’s weather is typically milder than much of the White Mountains, and in most years, there are very few golf days lost to weather. The West Course is an easy walking course if you want to sneak in nine quick holes.
The course has also recently introduced Friday evening “night golf”, played with special LED golf balls and carts with headlights. The tee boxes, flagsticks and golf course fairways are marked with LED lights. The Friday night game has become very popular and is open to the public!
The Men’s club currently has 60 members who enjoy year-round friendly competition. The club sponsors four weekly games on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The 18-hole Monday game and the nine-hole Walking Wednesday games are open to the public and all golfers age 18 and over.
The Thursday 18-hole game and the Saturday 18-hole Skins game are competitions for Men’s Club members only. The cost to join the Men’s Club through the end of 2019 is only $35. Membership includes the establishment of a handicap which can be used for tournament play across the country.
If interested in participating as a guest in the tournament, call the golf course. If a guest slot is available, you’ll be paired with a club member. Guest green fees for the tournament are only $20, which includes your cart, lunch and prizes. Guest slots are limited and will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Prizes for the tournament are being sponsored by Putters’ Paradise RV Park.
For information about the Member-Guest tournament, golf course rates, night golf, tee times or the Men’s Club, call the pro shop at 928-536-7233.
