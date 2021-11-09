Snowflake opened the 3A state volleyball tournament with victories in the first round and quarterfinals on Saturday in Tempe and this Friday will play in a semifinal game.
The No.-1 ranked Lobos, who have won 30 of 31 overall matches this season, swept Queen Creek Ben Franklin (25-12, 25-15, 25-12) in Saturday’s first round at Tempe Marcos de Niza High School and prevailed over Phoenix Northwest Christian 3-1 (25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19) in the quarterfinals.
The Lobos’ semifinal match against No. 5 American Leadership Academy Gilbert North will start at 5 p.m. Friday at Mesa Skyline High School. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Other regional volleyball and boys and girls soccer teams playing in the state playoffs recently were not so fortunate.
In volleyball, No. 10 Blue Ridge lost in the 3A first round to No. 7 Gilbert Christian 3-0 on Saturday in Tempe; No. 10 Round Valley lost in the 2A first round to No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep 3-0 on Saturday in Glendale; No. 4 Mogollon advanced to the 1A semifinals on Saturday but lost to eventual state champion No. 1 Rock Point (25-13, 25-21, 25-20). On Friday, the Mustangs swept both Phoenix North Valley Christian Academy and Fort Thomas in Scottsdale.
In boys soccer, No. 1 Chino Valley beat No. 5 Blue Ridge Thursday on penalty kicks after the match was scoreless through regulation and overtime. Host Chino Valley made three penalty kick scores to Blue Ridge’s two; No. 3 Camp Verde upset host No. 2 Snowflake 3-1 on Thursday.
In girls soccer, No. 4 Snowflake fell 4-0 at No. 1 Flagstaff Northland Prep and No. 2 Chino Valley beat visiting St. Johns 3-1 in Thursday matches.
