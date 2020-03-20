The Snowflake boys and girls track and field teams were each sixth in the standings at the Saunders Montague Desert Classic at Queen Creek High School on Friday, March 6.
The event drew 23 Arizona schools from mostly Division 2 track and field. Snowflake was one of the few Div. 3 teams competing.
Div. 1 Chandler girls dominated their meet with 141 points. Gilbert Perry, another D1 team, was second with 82.5. Snowflake scored 48.5.
The boys meet was a bit more competitive with D2’s Queen Creek Casteel edging Queen Creek High of D1, 110-100, in the team standings. The Lobos followed Chandler Hamilton, Chandler Basha and Perry with 54 points.
The high jump continues to be the Snowflake boys’ strong suit. The Lobos posted four of the top five finishers. Devin Willis, a senior, was first with height of 6-4 and senior Dallin Hipps was second with a 6-2. Senior Troy Brinkerhoff and sophomore McKay Wood were fourth and fifth, respectively with heights of six feet.
Snowflake was strong in other field events such as the pole vault, where two Lobos placed in the top eight. Payson Stepp, a senior, cleared 14 feet for fourth and senior Benjamin Lara was seventh with a height of 13 feet.
Hipps also took third in the triple jump with a distance of 42-2.25 and sophomore Colton Davis was eighth in the event with a 38-10. Patrick Henderson, a senior, was sixth in the long jump with a distance of 21-3. Jordan Patton, a senior, was sixth in the shot with a put of 46-5.
Snowflake’s relay teams scored points on the track.
The Lobos’ 4x800 team of Ryan Kay, Noah Fish, Caleb Anson and Kaden Clark, was third with a time of 8:21.88.
The Snowflake boys’ 4x100 meter relay team of Terren Green, Dallin Hipps, Benjamin Lara and Payson Stepp was eight with a time of 44.50 seconds.
Leading the way for the Lady Lobos was junior Reagan Olson, who won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, 3 inches and was second in the long jump with a 16-11. Junior Trystan Hancock was fourth in the triple jump with a 34-3 and she was seventh in the long jump with a 15-5.
The 4x800 relay team of Hallie Nichols, Alyssa Hall, Caitlyn King and Mignon Ritz, took third with a time of 10 minutes, 26.74 seconds.
Ritz, a junior was fifth in the girls’ 1600 and Nichols, a sophomore, was fourth in the girls’ 3200.
The Lobo girls’ 4x400 relay team of Caitylyn King, Riely Toone, Hannah Nichols and Ritz was eighth with a time of four minutes, 18.74 seconds.
Freshman Lily Lundberg cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish sixth. Sophomore Katelyn Cardon was seventh in the shot with a distance of 30 feet, 7.25 inches. Jaidee Willis, a junior, took seventh in the discus with a distance of 113-3.
