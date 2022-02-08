SNOWFLAKE — With Page coming in, Saturday the 5th of February was a day Snowflake boys and girls had been waiting for since their last game from the 2020-21 season.
Both Snowflake basketball teams took second in the state tournament as each squad lost to Page in the title game.
In Saturday’s girls game, Snowflake started to find success early when the Lobo players started driving to the basket. The girls either found an open layup or made a pass when the help defense collapsed.
It was a hard-nosed defensive game from the start. Both teams were used to playing at a high tempo. Because of this, their conditioning and speed seemed a fair match and so the fast-break opportunities for both teams were limited.
Snowflake barely had the upper hand after the first quarter 9-5.
The second quarter was much of the same with stiff defense that forced a slower paced game that took place in the half-court sets. The halftime score stayed close at 18-16.
When the Lobos came out in the second half, Kloah Ulberg helped lead the charge. She scored the Lobos first four points and had more than 10 points in the second half alone. Much of her success came from offensive rebounds and great passes from her teammates.
When speaking about her growth and output this season, coach Joe Clare said, “She is a great rebounder. She started out a bit hesitant at the beginning of the year, but now she is attacking those offensive rebounds more and more. She has been successful at putting a lot of those rebounds back in (the basket).”
The second half was littered with great plays in the half-court set. Snowflake outplayed Page by being patient with its offense and waited for the defense to break down and make a mistake.
Pivotal ball-handler and scorer Austin Stratton got her fourth foul and displayed her frustration with the call by slamming the ball on the court with three minutes left in the game.
This resulted in a technical and her fifth and last foul.
With only a five-point lead, the rest of the Snowflake girls had to play good defense and outlast the Sand Devils.
Kamri Ballard took on the ball-handling responsibilities and Braxton Jones entered the game to replace Stratton.
Despite tough pressure, Snowflake played smart and tightened up on defense. The Lobos sealed the win and walked away with the 49-43 victory.
“It’s a big win for us beating No. 2 Page,” Clare said after the game. “But there is a little more into it. We only had two losses last year in our season and both were to Page.”
Baum leads attack in boys game
In the boys game, Snowflake started with Noah Baum in attack mode. He fought his way to the basket and set a strong physical tone. He also found his groove shooting and remained a threat all night in the 57-33 victory.
The scrappy Lobo defense was back in this game and it not only disrupted the Sand Devils offense, but it also created many fast-break opportunities.
Even when they didn’t get a steal, the boys sped down the court before the Page defense could set up. These plays resulted in multiple easy layups but also a few errant passes.
Orlandon Yazzie scored most of the few points Page managed to put up against the Snowflake defense. Without the help of his teammates, Yazzie saw his team down 11 points at halftime at 28-17.
The second half started with Lobo defense turning into offense and Page slipped further and further behind.
The Snowflake team relied heavily on Baum to get points anytime the offense got stagnant.
But it also saw a large cast of juniors from the bench enter the game and play with confidence.
The Lobos didn’t lose a step when they put in their backup players, which bodes well for the rest of this season.
Girls squash Payson
The Lobos came out with tough defense in the first quarter in a 66-32 victory against Payson Friday at home.
Their perennial scorer, Austin Stratton, hit three of four three-point attempts in the first quarter.
This offensive output was key in keeping the Lobos in the game early.
Payson’s first 10 points came from fastbreak lay-ups. By the end of the first quarter both teams had a shot at winning the game.
Starting in the second quarter, the Lobos took a lead and continued to expand it until they won the game decisively.
Snowflake put more pressure on their opponents and forced turnovers that resulted in points. The team began moving the ball and finding the open girl for easy points.
Snowflake found success shooting and rebounding.
Livi Schneider had a great night leading the team in points with 15 and rebounds with 14 while also stealing the ball five times.
She displayed a great touch around the basket and a knack for reading and positioning herself well for rebounds.
Kloah Ulberg had six points, but even more impressive were her 10 offensive rebounds. She gave the opposition fits with her dominating presence around the basket.
The anchor of the team in Kamri Ballard scored 12 points to go with a team high of seven steals. Her ball-handling and hustle were invaluable.
Boys overcome sluggish start vs. Payson
In the boys game, Snowflake came out with a lackluster effort on the defensive end. Its normally feisty tenacious defense fell flat. By the end of the first quarter the score was tied at 13.
The Lobos impressed by boxing out the bigger team and preventing them from getting second-chance opportunities. However, the Snowflake team struggled offensively against the Longhorns, finding many of their shots blocked at the rim.
It took the heroic efforts of Noah Baum to inspire the team offensively. Baum scored the last 10 points of the first half for the Lobos. This allowed the Lobos to enter the locker room with a 34-24 lead.
In the second half, the Lobos stepped up on the defensive end and stole the ball or forced turnovers. They ran the floor and made some brilliant plays in transition. When forced into a half-court offense, Snowflake showed the patience of a true team — one unconcerned with individual accolades and more centered on a team benefit.
Its ability to wait for open and easy baskets kept Snowflake in the lead and eventually win 67-48.
