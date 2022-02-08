SNOWFLAKE — The Lobos came out with tough defense in the first quarter. Their perennial scorer, Austin Stratton, hit 3 of her 4 threes in the first quarter. This offensive output was key in keeping the Lobos in the game early.
Payson’s first ten points came from fast break lay-ups. By the end of the first quarter, both teams had a shot at winning the game. Starting in the second quarter, the Lobos took a lead and continued to expand it until they won the game decisively.
Snowflake put more pressure on their opponents and forced turnovers which resulted in points. The team began moving the ball, finding the open girl for easy points.
Snowflake found success shooting and rebounding. Livi Schneider had a great night leading the team in points(15) and rebounds(14) while also stealing the ball 5 times. She displayed a great touch around the basket and a knack for reading and positioning herself well for rebounds.
Kloah Ulberg had 6 points, but even more impressive were her 10 offensive rebounds. She gave the opposition fits with her dominating presence around the basket.
The anchor of the team Kamri Ballard scored 12 points to go with a team high of 7 steals. Her ball-handling and hustle were invaluable.
In the boys game, Snowflake came out lackluster on the defensive end. Its normally feisty tenacious defense fell flat. By the end of the first quarter the score was tied at 13.
The Lobos impressed by boxing out the bigger team and preventing them from getting second chance opportunities. However, the Snowflake team struggled offensively against the tall team, finding many of their shots blocked at the rim.
It took the heroic efforts of Noah Baum to inspire the team offensively. Baum scored the last ten points of the first half for the Lobos. This allowed the Lobos to enter the locker room with a 34-24 lead.
In the second half, the Lobos stepped up on the defensive end and stole the ball or forced turnovers. They ran the floor and made some brilliant plays in transition.
When forced into their halfcourt offense, Snowflake showed off the patience of a true team- one unconcerned with individual accolades and more centered on the benefit of the team. Their ability to wait for open and easy baskets kept Snowflake in the lead and they won the game with a score of 67-48.
