On Saturday May 8th, The Lobos took the first step on their journey to the State Championships by beating Region rival the Lady Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 25-0. It was an early morning start 10:00 am, for what would be a game dominated by Snowflake Sr. Anna Berger who ended the day with 14 of 15 hitters striking out, allowing (1) walk and committing only (1) error. In (5) in that this game would only go to because of the "Run Rule". She would still end the day with a "no-hitter". The Lady Lobos were outstanding offensively. As a team their batting average was a very comfortable .567, they scored (25) runs on (17 hits), The standouts offensively for the Lobos were Sophomore Maren Berger who was (3 for 3) Sr. Jordyn Butler (5 for3) with (3 RBI's), Jr. Emily Davis was (5 for3) with(4 RBI's) and Anna Berger helped her own effort by going (3 for2). Lady Lobos also had (3) doubles and (2) triples for the day. Next up for the #2 ranked Lady Lobos are the # 10 ranked Lady Hawks of Tanque Verde High School out of Tucson May 11th.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SLHS grad charged with manslaughter
- Wade Carlisle
- Jordan Brewer
- Blue Ridge grads now attending elite academies
- Victory Village is the first step moving away from homlessness
- Show Low celebrates city's anniversary with BBQ
- Suit over Taylor business park dismissed
- Stage I fire restriction put into effect
- Colby Ruiz
- Input sought for WMAT Rural Water System Project
Images
Videos
Commented
- Gosar offers furious defense of actions, tweets, speeches about election fraud (15)
- Springerville council pulls out of pot farm (15)
- Brandolini's Law (9)
- Mass shootings (5)
- 'Round the Mountain (5)
- Two phrases we need (5)
- SLPD gets $17,000 GOHS award to combat speeding and DUI (4)
- PTLS Council approves RVP zoning, again (4)
- Should we leave Afghanistan? (4)
- Who could shoot and kill any animal? (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.