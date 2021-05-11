On Saturday May 8th, The Lobos took the first step on their journey to the State Championships by beating Region rival the Lady Blue Ridge Yellowjackets 25-0. It was an early morning start 10:00 am, for what would be a game dominated by Snowflake Sr. Anna Berger who ended the day with 14 of 15 hitters striking out, allowing (1) walk and committing only (1) error. In (5) in that this game would only go to because of the "Run Rule". She would still end the day with a "no-hitter". The Lady Lobos were outstanding offensively. As a team their batting average was a very comfortable .567, they scored (25) runs on (17 hits), The standouts offensively for the Lobos were Sophomore Maren Berger who was (3 for 3) Sr. Jordyn Butler (5 for3) with (3 RBI's), Jr. Emily Davis was (5 for3) with(4 RBI's) and Anna Berger helped her own effort by going (3 for2). Lady Lobos also had (3) doubles and (2) triples for the day. Next up for the #2 ranked Lady Lobos are the # 10 ranked Lady Hawks of Tanque Verde High School out of Tucson May 11th.

