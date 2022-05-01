Four White Mountain area high school softball teams are still aiming for a Arizona Championship. In 3A, #4 seeded Snowflake will host Valley Christian on Tuesday, May 3. Valley Christian advanced to this game by eliminating the Show Low Cougars by a 7-2 score on Saturday, April 30. In other 3A East Region news, the #2 Winslow Bulldogs will host Safford, also on Tuesday, May 3.
St. Johns will host Desert Heights Prep Academy on Tuesday, May 3 in 2A action. The Lady Redskins will be aiming to join higher seeded Round Valley who will host a Friday, May 6, game in the Championship bracket.
The Mogollon Mustangs will travel to Joseph City on Wednesday, May 4, in the 1A Softball Championship bracket play. The winner will move on to play on Friday, May 6, against the winner of the Fredonia vs. Bagdad game.
All times should be checked with the schools or online to be sure of accuracy as the initial times listed are usually not the times the host teams agree to play.
Show Low Splits Pair to End Regular Season
The Show Low Cougar softball team finished their regular season by splitting a pair of home games. The Cougars lost to top-seeded and 3A East champion Winslow 16-6 on Tuesday, April 26, and then were victorious against the Joseph City Wildcats the following evening by a 12-2 score.
Winslow 16 – Show Low 6
The Winslow Buldogs clinched the 3A East crown with a convincing 16-6 victory. The first four batters for Winslow got hits and raced out to a 3-0 lead before the Cougar uniforms could even get dusty. Mykenzie Flores led off with a first-pitch double as the first of her four hits for the game. Flores also pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs to grab the highlight as outstanding player of the game. Among her four hits were two doubles and two home runs, as Flores also scored four times and batted in four runs. Cougar pitchers could not find a flaw in her hitting prowess.
The Cougars, down 7-0 in the second inning, put up four runs of their own on the scoreboard to close to 7-4. Daniela Demarse singled and moved to third base on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Jaecee Robinson reached on an error which allowed Demarse to score. Kaitlyn Whaley moved Robinson to second on a single and with two on, Nicole Roten hit an inside-the-park home run, sliding home just before the tag was applied. The 7-4 resulting score was as close as the Cougars would get.
The Bulldogs scored five runs in the third inning with the key hits coming with home runs by Brynlee Barris and Sasha Medina. A four run fourth inning was fueled by a three-run homer by Kristara Tso and a solo home run by Flores.
Roten came on following Flores’ home run and blanked the Bulldogs for the rest of the game. The Cougars, though scoring two runs in the fifth, could get no closer and lost 16-6.
Winslow Coach Megan Lynch-Reynoso was ecstatic after the game because of the 3A East championship. She stated, ”And we did if by beating a very good Show Low team.”
Show Low 12 – Joseph City 2
On Wednesday evening a determined Show Low team came out swinging. Hannah Bucholz hit a long sacrifice fly to center field to score Whaley to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Roten pitched two scoreless innings giving up just one hit and the Cougars went back to work in the bottom of the second.
Demarse, Robinson, and Keah Alvarez loaded the bases with two hits and a walk. Whaley hit a two-run double, Kynlee Nikolaus had a two-run single, and after a walk, Natalie Hall hit a two-run double giving the Cougars a 7-1 lead after two innings.
Joseph City scored their first run off Roten in the third on a run scoring triple by Kassidy Juarez, but then retired seven of the next eight batters to shut down any Wildcat thoughts of a rally.
Robinson scored a run in the third inning after hitting a double and moving to third on a passed ball when Alvarez hit a slow grounder toward second leaving no play at home for the Wildcats.
Juarez got her second RBI in the top of the sixth for Joseph City by hitting a long home run to center field making the score 8-2.
The Cougars determination showed up in the top of the sixth as Whaley’s single was followed by a home run by Roten clearing the center field wall. Nikolaus walked, stole second, and scored on a single by Bucholz. Bucholz took second on the throw home, moved to third on a single by Natalie Hall, and then scored on an error when Joseph City tried to pick her off third. That made the final score 12-2 in favor of the Show Low Cougars.
Other White Mountain Region Softball Scores
April 26 Snowflake 13, Payson 2; St, Johns 9, Ganado 8
April 30 Valley Christian 7, Show Low 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.