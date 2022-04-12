Softball games are scheduled to go seven innings – evidently the Snowflake and Show Low girls did not get the memo.
In a game that saw 300 pitches by the two pitchers and 10 full innings, the Lobos and host Cougars put on a show for the 200 or so fans at Thursday’s game.
Show Low’s Nicole Roten (146 pitches) and Snowflake’s Maren Berger (154 pitches) matched inning after inning with superb pitching, but it was the Lobos’ Kloah Ulberg who stole the show in the Lobos’ 7-4 victory.
Ulberg drove in one run in the fourth inning to put Snowflake ahead 1-0, drove in two runs in the sixth to break a 1-all tie and hit a 3-run home run in the 10th to break a 4-all tie and seal the victory.
Roten gave up 11 hits and walked two, while pitching out of trouble much of the game. Often a timely strikeout was the third out of an inning as Roten stranded eight runners. Berger allowed fewer base runners as she struck out 18 Cougars and with the exception of the three-run eighth inning, saw very few runners advance as far as third base.
Lilleann Hollom and Livi Schneider each had two hits and scored five runs between them for the Lobos following Ulberg’s timely base hits. Hollom got the only other RBI knocking in Rylee Finch in the eighth inning. Roten and Nikolaus had two hits and one RBI apiece, while Kaitlyn Whaley had one hit and two RBIs for the Cougars.
Show Low 7, Blue Ridge 2
Nicole Roten opened the scoring for Show Low with a long two-run homer over the scoreboard in left field and the Cougars never looked back against Blue Ridge in their 3A East game on April 5.
Hannah Bucholz used just nine pitches to strike out all three Yellowjackets to open the game. Emma Collins then singled to start the Show Low side of the inning and after Kaitlyn Whaley forced Collins at second Roten hit her long fly ball and the Cougars led 2-0.
Jessica Wallace led off the second inning with a double, went to third on a single by Terri Goklish, and scored on a RBI groundout by Baileigh Whiting to bring the score to 2-1.
The Cougars got that run right back in the bottom of the inning after Hailey Manachee singled and then raced home on an error. Collins, sliding into third to evade a tag, suffered a broken wrist and is out for the season.
Show Low scored three more runs in the third inning beginning with a leadoff home run by Kynlee Nikolaus. Bucholz singled with one out and scored on a double by Jaecee Robinson. Keala Kobzowicz, running for Robinson, scored on a single by Manachee to bring the score to 5-1.
Show Low scored its seventh run in the fifth inning as Manachee got her third hit of the game and scored on another error.
Blue Ridge scored the final run in the sixth inning as Wallace hit a two-out home run to left.
Bucholz pitched a complete game for the Cougars, giving up only two runs on five hits and notching 11 strikeouts. Wallace with three hits and Goklish with two led the Yellowjackets in hitting. Manachee led the Cougars with three hits and two runs while Roten and Nikolaus each had two hits and a home run.
