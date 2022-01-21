Blue Ridge Girls Win Two
The Blue Ridge girls basketball team started the week with a 48-23 loss to highly regarded Winslow but rebounded to win two games for the week. The Yellow Jackets defeated Northland Prep 41-32 and then ran away from 16th ranked Payson 52-35 to garner their first 3A East win and bring their overall record to 7-10.
Winslow 48 – Blue Ridge 23
The Bulldogs from Winslow, ranked seventh in Arizona 3A schools, dominated the visiting Yellow Jackets with a stifling defense and a 20-point first quarter. Megan Urbanski scored nine points for Blue Ridge while Ramona Gregg and Taylor Tenijieth rebounded well with 11 and nine respectively. The Yellow Jackets never recovered from the 20-5 lead the Bulldogs held after one quarter.
Blue Ridge 41 – Northland Prep 32
The Yellow Jackets bounced back against Northland Prep in Flagstaff with a 41-32 victory. Trailing after the first quarter 11-5, Blue Ridge stormed back to take a 19-16 halftime lead behind six points by Ashlyn Smith. The Yellow Jackets increased their lead to nine after three quarters at 27-18 and then countered Northland’s 14 fourth quarter points with 14 of their own to walk away with the win.
The key to the victory was a balanced attack led by Aniya Paxson and Taylor Tenijieth each with 8 points while Leilani Hamblin, Charene Dazen, and Smith all scored 7 apiece. Tenijieth grabbed 11 rebounds and four steals while Paxson and Hamblin each had four steals apiece.
Blue Ridge 52 – Payson 35
The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets entered the game against the 16th ranked Payson Longhorns ranked 26th in Arizona 3A school as the underdog. Someone forgot to tell Ramona Gregg as she scored a season high 24 points, 18 in the second half, as the Yellow Jackets corralled the Longhorns, 52-35. Aniya Paxson and Gregg each scored six in the first quarter to pace the Yellow Jackets to a 15-3 lead. The Longhorns came back to cut the lead to 16-11 midway through the second quarter, but Blue Ridge ran off a 5-point run and led at the half 22-13.
Gregg then took over the game and countered every Longhorn shot at the lead. Scoring eight points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth, she held off the Payson attack. Getting assists from Charene Dazen, Taylor Tenijieth, and Leilani Hamblin, the team rode Gregg’s hot hand to the convincing victory. Paxson with 12 points supported Gregg’s superb performance as did Tenijieth with six rebounds and four blocked shots.
Blue Ridge Boys Split Two in 3A East
The Blue Ridge boys basketball team split their first two 3A East games winning at Winslow 53-37 and losing at home to Payson 55-50.
Blue Ridge 53 – Winslow 37
The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets boys basketball team opened 3A East play with a resounding 53-37 victory over the Winslow Bulldogs Monday evening. Carson Rex controlled the opening tip to Logan Joe for a quick bucket in the first two seconds of the game and the Yellow Jackets never trailed.
Blue Ridge set the pace early with a smothering defense as they raced out to a 22-7 first quarter lead. Though the Bulldogs played a more closely fought game over the last three quarters, the damage had been done. The Yellow Jackets hit on 55% of their field goal attempts for the game while holding the Bulldogs to just 27%.
Carson Rex dominated inside for the Yellow Jackets as he blocked 10 Bulldog shots, grabbed six rebounds, and scored 11 points. Logan Joe scored 17 points and gathered in 7 rebounds to lead the team in both categories, while Nate Padilla with 13 points played a very steady game in support.
Payson 55 – Blue Ridge 50
The Yellow Jackets looked like they were going to win their first two 3A East games as they got off to a quick start against the Payson Longhorns Friday evening. Blue Ridge scored nine unanswered points over a 3-minute period and took an 11-2 lead. The Longhorns fought their way back and Blue Ridge held a 15-11 first quarter lead. Cesar Bonilla scored six points to lead the Yellow Jackets in the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets maintained their lead through the second quarter but Payson stayed close. Malakai Smith hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Blue Ridge a 27-20 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Payson edge closer and finally take the lead midway through the quarter 34-33. The lead see-sawed back and forth through the rest of the quarter and ended in a 40-40 tie going into the last period.
Nathan Padilla scored the first four points for the Yellow Jackets for a 44-42 lead which was erased by a 3-point shot by Payson’s Hatch Anderson. Logan Joe connected on a layup to give Blue Ridge their last lead at 46-45 with three minutes left in the game. Another 3-pointer by Payson, this time by James O’Grady, and the Longhorns once again surged ahead, The Yellow Jackets’ Jason Bonito hit a basket and two free throws with 1:38 remaining in the game to tie the score at 50 apiece. Turnovers and fouls by Blue Ridge closed out the game as the Yellow Jackets tried to get back into control of the score. It was not to be and the Longhorns hit five free throws down the stretch for the final score of 55-50 in favor of the visiting Longhorns.
Padilla with 13 points and 11 rebounds and Joe with 12 points led the Yellow Jacket attack for the game.
Show Low Opens 3A Play with Loss to Snowflake
Snowflake 54 – Show Low 46
Turnovers and poor free throw shooting were the culprits in the Show Low boys basketball team’s loss to the Snowflake Lobos last Wednesday evening. Scoring only four points in the first quarter, the Cougars, behind 12 points by Cougar Cooke, surged into a 22-21 halftime lead over the Lobos.
A third quarter that featured only eight points by the Cougars and many turnovers gave Snowflake the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Again, the Cougars surged back in the fourth quarter as in the second, and again led by Cougar Cooke’s nine points and Kyle dela Cruz’s six, but the turnovers kept the Cougars from mounting any sustained attack. For the game, the Cougars had 26 turnovers and shot only 55% from the free throw line. The Lobos fouled often, and the Cougars shot free throws often, but hit on only 16 of 29 to lose the game by only eight points. Untimely turnovers and missed free throws led to the team’s first 3A loss of the season.
Cougar Cooke with 24 points and Andre Henderson with six rebounds led the way for the Cougars.
Arizona 3A Rankings as of January 13, 2022
3A East
Boys
4 Holbrook (15-2)
17 Show Low (15-6)
23 Blue Ridge (11-5)
25 Payson (13-8)
28 Snowflake (3-7)
35 Winslow (3-8)
Girls
2 Holbrook (15-2)
7 Winslow (11-5)
10 Show Low (15-6)
15 Snowflake (5-8)
16 Payson (10-6)
26 Blue Ridge (7-10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.