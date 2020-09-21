PINETOP — St. Anthony School’s 22nd Annual Golf Scramble will be played on Friday, Oct. 9, at White Mountain Country Club.
The event supports the education of youth in the White Mountains. Your generosity and support makes a difference. Special thanks goes to the White Mountain Association of Realtors for their support as well as to White Mountain Country Club for hosting this important fundraiser.
The fee of $125 per player includes a box lunch, a sleeve of balls, a golf cart and a swag bag. Due to COVID-19, registration and payment must be made in advance by Monday, Oct. 5. Registered players will be scheduled tee times. Mulligans, pro drop ticket, 50/50 and raffle tickets must be purchased in advance.
For sponsorship opportunities or to receive a registration form, contact Bryan Yorksmith at (928) 537-4497 or email Bryan at: byorksmith@stantschool.org
Or you may call Tiffany McFall at (520) 444-4502 to register and pay.
