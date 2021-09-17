The St. Anthony School 23rd annual golf scramble is scheduled for Oct. 8 at White Mountain Country Club.
Over the years the funds from the tournament have gone toward building a new school facility. The group hopes to have some renderings to view at the golf scramble this year.
Registration forms can obtained from the school office at 928-537-4497. Those who register early and sent in by the end of August will be entered for a $500 gift. Both sponsors and players are eligible to win.
For more information, call the school or call 521-2063 or send an email to byorksmith@stantschool.org.
