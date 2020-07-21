In the year 2000, St. Johns High School’s boys basketball program was honored by the Arizona Interscholastic Association as one of its Teams of the Century.
The Redskins, with the state record of 1,187 wins, shared the boys basketball team of the century honor with Phoenix Union, which had 1,073 wins and a .734 winning percentage between 1916 and 1982, when the school closed.
St. Johns HS boys basketball teams posted 20 20-win seasons between 1929 and 1995, second only to Phoenix Union’s 23 20-win seasons during the century.
Former playing greats for the St. Johns (Indians) in the early years included, from the 1920s: Alvin Overson, Evan Overson and Ivan Overson (who all played on St. Johns’ 20-0 1929 Class 5A state-championship squad coached by Vernal Harris), from the 1930s: Ray Isaacson and Myrl Mineer, from the 1940s: Morris Udall, Fenton Overson, Rob Roy Patterson, Joe Richey and Verl Heap (who, after playing at Arizona State and professionally, won 536 games as head coach at the school between 1953 and 1984), and Richard Jarvis from the 1950s.
St. Johns’ 50 consecutive wins between 1927 and 1930 still stands as the state record for a 2A school. Phoenix Union topped that by winning 55 straight between 1955 and ‘57, and Pima established the 1A record and the all-time state mark of 75 straight between 1969 and 1973.
Beginning in the spring of 2000, the AIA honored the winningest Arizona high schools from the 20th Century in each and every sport, male and female, as well as the state’s all-time winningest coaches. Each honored school received an Arizona-shaped oak plaque saluting their accomplishments. The same went for each coach, with plaques residing permanently at the honored schools.
“This is a unique opportunity that won’t come around for another 100 years,” said AIA Executive Director Harold Slemmer. “We want to take advantage of it.”
The AIA presented plaques to schools and coaches who were the state’s most successful in the past century in football, volleyball, boys basketball, baseball, boys and girls tennis and boys and girls track. In each major sport, total wins was in the criteria. The total number of championships determined the winners in sports such as golf and tennis, where many schools and state organizations did not keep detailed records.
Teams and coaches honored in 2000 included:
Boys basketball school: (tie) St. Johns - state record 1,187 wins, including nine state crowns, and Phoenix Union - state record (at the time) 1,073 wins between 1916 and 1982 (school closed);. 734 winning percentage, national record (at the time) 16 state championships, 69 first team all-state players, eight Arizona Players of the Year, six first team All-Americans, seven nationally ranked teams.
Boys basketball coach: Sam Duane - Tempe Corona del Sol - state record 663 wins, 261 losses, including four state crowns.
Football school: Mesa High - state record 576 wins, including 11 state championships; winning percentage (.850) against out-of-state competition during one 25-year span is state’s best.
Football coach: Karl Keifer. Tempe McClintock/Mountain Pointe - state record 277 wins, plus three 5A state crowns.
Baseball School: Tucson High - state record 1,094 wins and 29 state crowns (national record); 1972 national champions; only USA high school at the time with 1,000 baseball wins, 1,000 basketball triumphs and 500 football victories.
Baseball coach: Bob Everett, Gilbert - state record 570 wins between 1966-99, including five state championships.
Boys track school: Phoenix Union - state record 23 state championships, 215 individual state champions (state record), 22 gold medal winning relay teams (state record), 11 high school All-Americans.
Boys Track Coach: James “Doc” Van Horne, Tucson High - 14 state championships, 55 individual state champions, two-time National Coach of the Year.
Girls Track School: Safford High - state record 19 state championships, 13 straight between 1986-98 (record), four straight between 1976-79, 104 individual state champions (record), 23 state relay winners (record).
Girls track coach: Herman Andrews, Safford - state record 15 state titles (national record), 13 straight state crowns (national record).
Girls Volleyball Coach: Norma Bellamy, Safford - state record 520 wins, 33 losses (.940 winning percentage); national record 21 state championships, including 13 straight (national record); winning streaks of 75, 60 and 56 matches; member of the National High School Hall of Fame.
Tennis Coach: H.T. Clothier, Duncan - produced 32 state championship teams (19 girls), including 31 doubles champions (20 girls), and 17 singles winners (11 girls).
Boys Tennis School: Tucson High - 16 state championships; 1960 national high school champions; 15 state singles champions and 19 doubles winners.
Girls Tennis School: Tucson High - 22 state team championships, including six straight between 1945-50; 16 doubles winners and 12 state singles champions.
