The St. Johns Lady Redskins finished the regular season ranked fourth in Division 2A and first in the 2A North Region with a region record of 11-0 and 15-1 overall.
The work isn’t quite finished for the Redskins as they prepare for region tournament play that is taking place in the Round Valley Dome. Tournament play started Thursday and concludes Saturday.
Results of the region tournament could have an impact both positively and negatively for each of the region teams participating in determination of teams advancing to the state play-in bracket on Tuesday for 2A and then the actual playoff bracket for Division 2 starting Feb. 18 in Prescott.
Coach Ray Davis indicated that he and assistant coach Trevor Waite have been involved with the girls basketball program for around 16 years.
They worked with former coach Ken Pulsipher who, according to Davis, “Kenny doesn’t get enough credit for everything that he did” in helping to build the program. Coach Davis indicated he has been head coach for about seven years and he depends heavily on Waite and assistant coach Brindi Platt in helping the program move forward by providing opportunities for younger players to develop.
Davis related an experience that proved pivotal to him and the girls program. The Redskins took a significant loss to the Valley Sanders Pirates at the end of the 2017 season. The take away from that game?
He and his coaching staff had to figure out how to help the girls compete. Those girls had a chance to give up, but they hung with it and started to turn the program around.
The process was slow, but it has progressed from learning how to compete with some of the good teams in the division to being “one of the good teams” in the division.
The players have spots and responsibilities on the floor and to the team.
Davis shared that senior Kinley Crosby is the “floor general” for the team as the point guard and she brings tough defense to the game.
Another senior, Brook Smith, is often given tough defensive assignments against the opponent’s best player.
Lizzie Farmer, another senior, draws tough size assignments as she is often smaller than players she is asked to defend.
Olivia Wiltbank, a junior, provides needed inside work on both ends of the court, and Hannah Burt, another junior, is highly effective on offense and improving her defense with experience.
Davis really appreciated how all the players, including those coming off the bench, are a strength to the team by being supportive and engaged which helps to keep the whole team engaged during games.
Davis acknowledged the success that the junior varsity and freshmen girls teams were having and how those kids feed into his varsity program.
“I need to brag on our program. ... Coach Waite and coach Platt are doing an amazing job. I could not ask for anyone better,” beamed Davis.
What is Davis’ favorite part about coaching? He loves to “see the progression” of the players. He is watching long before they step on the floor to represent the varsity Redskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.