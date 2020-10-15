After four weeks of competition in the the high school varsity soccer season, two local one-loss teams sit atop the 2A East standings.
In girls fall soccer, St. Johns is 6-1 overall, 5-0 in the 2A East heading into a Thursday night matchup against Sedona Red Rock. The Redskins were ranked third in the state behind No. 1 Flagstaff Northland Prep (6-0) and Chino Valley (7-1) in the Thursday, Oct. 15 rankings.
Snowflake (6-2) is No. 4 and Round Valley (3-3) is No. 5 in the Friday, Oct. 9, girls soccer rankings.
St. Johns improved to 6-1 with a win at Show Low on Saturday, Oct. 10, and an 8-0 win agasinst Holbrook on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Show Low visited Lakeside Blue Ridge Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 2-0 win, the Cougars’ first in the 2A East. The teams are atop the region standings most years, but this game was for fourth place. Show Low is 1-2 in region play and 4-4 overall while Blue Ridge is 0-3, 2-5 overall.
In Tuesday’s other game, Snowflake defeated Round Valley to move one game ahead of the Elks in a battle for second in the region standings.
On Saturday, Blue Ridge plays host to the Elks at 3:30 p.m. Round Valley plays again on Monday, Oct. 19, as the Elks host Payson at 5 p.m.
The girls lineup on Tuesday, Oct. 20 features Round Valley at St. Johns and, in a battle for second in the East, Snowflake at Show Low. Both matches are at 5 p.m.
Blue Ridge (7-1) is ranked No. 2 behind Chino Valley (8-1) in the boys soccer rankings on Thursday.
In this week’s boys soccer games involving White Mountain teams, Show Low defeated Round Valley 3-1 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Blue Ridge defeated Holbrook 10-0 and Snowflake defeated St. Johns 4-1 to set up a Lobos at Jackets match on Thursday, which Blue Ridge won 3-1 to stay atop the region.
Round Valley travels to Payson (3-2) for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The East’s top two teams meet on Wednesday, Oct. 21, as Show Low travels to Blue Ridge for a 3:30 p.m. match.
Girls soccer scores
Thursday, Oct. 15
Round Valley 3, Camp Verde 1
Sedona Red Rock at St. Johns
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Show Low 2, Blue Ridge 0
Snowflake 2, Round Valley 1
St. Johns 7, Holbrook 0
Flagstaff Northland Prep 10, Camp Verde 0
Monday, Oct. 12
Northland Prep 9, Payson 0
Saturday, Oct. 10
St. Johns 2, Show Low 1
Round Valley 8, Holbrook 0
Friday, Oct. 9
Chino Valley 5, Snowflake 3
Thursday, Oct. 8
Northland Prep 9, Blue Ridge 0
Camp Verde 6, Sedona Red Rock 0
Tuesday, Oct. 6
St. Johns 2, Blue Ridge 0
Round Valley 2, Show Low 0
Snowflake 8, Holbrook 0
Flagstaff Northland Prep 6, Chino Valley 0
Boys soccer scores
Thursday, Oct. 15
Blue Ridge 3, Snowflake 1
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Blue Ridge 10, Holbrook 0
Snowflake 4, St. Johns 1
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Show Low 3, Round Valley 1
Friday, Oct. 9
St. Johns 2, Flagstaff Northland Prep 1 (OT)
Thursday, Oct. 8
Show Low 8, Holbrook 0
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Blue Ridge 8, Round Valley 0
Show Low 3, St. Johns 0
Snowflake 11, Holbrook 0
