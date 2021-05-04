“Baseball is still baseball” is how one player from St. Johns describes this peculiar 2021 season.
When practices and games started in March workout and game schedules were disrupted, face coverings and social distance dugouts were in place. Hardly the standard routine around a baseball diamond, and many teams had trouble adjusting, St. Johns included, but now everything seems settled.
“Different I think is probably a real good word for it,” said Joseph Bushman, a senior catcher for the Redskins. “This is a lot different from past seasons, different things going on, shortened season. But all in all, baseball is still baseball.”
Bushman stands as one of St. Johns’ team leaders and “I’ve thrown quite a few guys out,” he said.
Another team leader, senior shortstop Justus Burt, says the Redskins are ready for what comes in the 2A state tournament.
“We started kind of slow, had to work through some struggles, but of late we’ve been playing relatively well. I think it’s prepared us for the state tournament coming up,” Burt said Friday.
On Monday, the Redskins hosted Arizona Lutheran for a play-in game. On Thursday, they completed the regular season with a 14-0 non-conference win at Alchesay. They finished the regular season 7-6 and 4-4 in the 2A East Division.
Burt has been among the 2A Conference and state batting leaders all season. He was carrying a .620 average last week, which ranked second in the conference. He has kept a dedicated practice regiment to maintain his batting average, he said.
“Repetition. Hitting off the tee, going to the field three or four times a week and just hitting 500 baseballs off the tee. (In one practice session.) Very, very tiring but it’s fun nonetheless.”
Not playing in-season tournaments has been a detriment to St. Johns’ season, Burt said.
“We had to adjust quite tremendously. The shortened season, we weren’t expecting that. We were expecting more of a full season. Usually we have tournaments, but those got canceled. These are tournaments when we figured out our kinks and whatnot so we had to figure out our kinks throughout the season. I think going into (last) week we figured it out, played pretty well and it’s preparing us for the state tournament.”
The Redskins had to start baseball very quickly after the winter sports concluded, coach Ray Davis said, and that was a factor early in the season.
“It’s been a challenge based on pitch counts, on trying to get kids prepared,” Davis said. “Once these kids got out of basketball and wrestling we pretty much were playing the following week so it’s been challenging. It’s been a struggle. I think we’re finally hitting and playing pretty good baseball. We’re still eight to 10 games from where we should be at this time of the season but it’s OK. Everybody else is in the same boat.”
In addition to Bushman and Burt, Davis has relied on seniors Dion Perry, Gaige Trickey and Dayson Spencer to provide leadership.
“It’s a great mix of seniors and underclassmen. Obviously it’s imperative that we start with seniors. The leadership is there. But you also have to have some underclassmen that buy into what the seniors are telling them as well as what the coaching staff is telling them. That’s been key and that’s what’s helped us to be successful. Obviously some our losses early in the season were due to not enough practice time together,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.