PRESCOTT VALLEY — With one state champion (Tanner Crosby) and five wrestlers placing among the top six at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 4 championships on Feb. 15, the St. Johns Redskins finished third in the team standings to complete another successful year on the mats.
“As a team this year we had some struggles,” St. Johns head coach Brandon Crosby said. “We gave up a lot of points in forfeits and had many injuries that cost us quite a few duals and better placings at tournaments.
“We attended three of the toughest tournaments in the state throughout the season and it was tough on our guys.
St. Johns qualified just eight wrestlers for state at a tough D4 Sectional 3 tournament on Feb. 8.
“We finished third at sectionals, which we were all disappointed with, but wrestled really tough and took care of business at the state tournament, where we finished third as a team,” Coach Crosby said.
“I’m very proud of all of our guys battling through some tough adversity and for the seniors: Tanner Crosby, Trevor Harris, Mark Ballejos, Joey Wood and Easton Waters, who were and are great leaders for us. Tanner won his third state championship, Trevor placed third and Mark placed fourth at state. All three won the sectional title. James Thomas, a sophomore, placed fourth and Gage Heap, a junior, placed third at the state tournament as well,” said the coach.
The Redskins have finished among the top three teams in the state for 10 of the past 12 years under the leadership of head coach Brandon Crosby. St. Johns won state wrestling championships in 2009, 2012 and 2018, was the state runner-up in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019, and took third in 2016 and this year.
“Thanks to Coaches Ferrin Crosby, Travis Johnson, and Shane Johnson for all of their time working with these awesome young men,” said the head coach.
Eloy Santa Cruz Valley, which posted five state champions, won the team title with 199.5 points. Morenci was second with 151.5, followed by St. Johns with 111 and Mogollon with 93. Round Valley, with 73 points, was eighth among 43 teams earning points at the state tourney. Alchesay tied for 36th overall.
