ST. JOHNS — St. Johns has earned a trip back to the Division 2 girls semifinals on Friday in a rematch from last year against Pima.
To reach the semifinals, the Redskins beat Bisbee 46-42 Friday in Prescott. The game was tied at 29 at the end of the third period and was close throughout.
It was tied again at 40 with just under three minutes to go.
Bisbee played either a 1-2-2 or a 2-3 zone for most of the night. The Pumas were lead by Gabriella Lopez, who was the tallest player on the court.
Lopez gave the Redskins trouble not only with her defense but also distributing the ball on offense and getting to the basket.
The Pumas were not shy about shooting for 3-pointers, and at several times St. Johns would start to open a lead and Bisbee would get some timely 3-point shots to pull right back into the contest.
The Redskins played their normal man-to-man defense. Although they were potentially out-sized, St. Johns would rely on a high-effort defense to close out a tight contest.
Sophomore Aubrie Wilson scored six points in the final four minutes and made two steals. The final steal for Wilson came with less than 20 seconds left and St. Johns was up 44-42.
Bisbee was attempting to inbound the ball for a final game-tying or winning shot opportunity when Wilson stole the ball and raced down the court for a layup to essentially put the game out of reach in the final seconds.
On Saturday, St. Johns followed with a 36-25 win against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran. The game was not broadcast, but it appears from the quarter reports that St. Johns took control early and held on for the victory even with only scoring four points in the final quarter.
The final four teams for Division 2 girls are Pima vs. St. Johns and Sedona Red Rock vs. Avondale St. John Paul II. St John Paul II is the only team that did not reach the semifinals last year for Division 2.
Pima and Sedona both play an up-tempo game and they both use a full-court press to control the game and force turnovers.
Pima is ranked first in the state in addition to being the defending state champion. St. Johns will face a formidable foe as Pima will have a size advantage inside and is fast on the outside.
St. Johns certainly has speed and if it is to push the Roughriders to the limit it will have to rely on that speed and tenacious defense to keep Pima contained.
