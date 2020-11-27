SCOTTSDALE — The St. Johns High School girls varsity soccer team concluded its best season in nine years and finished as the runner-up team in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Fall Soccer Championships on Nov. 6-7.
The Redskins won nine of 11 games and the East Region championship during the regular season to secure an automatic berth in the semifinal round of the state playoffs. St. Johns defeated Chino Valley in a super-close semifinal at Coronado High School on Nov. 6.
In the state title game on Nov. 7 at Chaparral High, Flagstaff Northland Prep defeated St. Johns for NPA’s fourth consecutive state championship.
Head coach Paul Otto, now in his fifth year at the helm, has coached the girls since they were in middle school. “I felt like the seniors knew our system better than any other class we’ve had,” he said.
“Last year we lost to Northland Prep in the semifinals, so our goal this year was to make the next step, and also to win our region,” Coach Otto said. “And I feel like we did that. We went undefeated in our region.”
The semifinal match against Chino Valley was tied 2-2 after regulation.
“When we played Chino the first time (in the season opener) they beat us 4-1 at home,” said the coach. “But during that game we built confidence that we could compete this year.
“We took a 2-0 lead in the first half but Chino tied it in the second half. It put us into (two) overtime (periods) but neither team scored,” said Coach Otto. “Chino went up 2-0 in penalty kicks and we were able to tie that. Then we had a second round with five different players and sudden death. We made our first two and so did Chino. Our goalie (Tyneshia Little) stopped the third shooter and we ended up winning and going to the final.”
In the title match, the Redskins faced the only other team to beat them in 2020 – Northland Prep.
“We knew we had our hands full with Northland Prep,” Coach Otto said. “We played them a week earlier and it the final was 4-0, but we were the only team to hold them to under five goals in a game. Once again we had confidence even though we knew we were underdogs. I have a lot of respect for their coaches. They have won the championship four years in a row.
“Coach Blair chose to play with the wind at his back (to start the game). We struggled with the wind, they came out strong and went up 5-0 in the first half. In the second half, they had the wind against them and we were able to hold them scoreless,” Otto said.
“I think we played really well. The girls really gave their all in that second half. Even though we didn’t get a goal I felt like it was a success. It was a good way to end the season,” said the coach.
The Redskins finished with 10 wins and just three losses.
Center defender Brooke Smith, a junior, was selected as the region and state Defensive Player of the Year by the division’s coaches after the season. Senior forward Liberty Raban was selected as the East region Offensive Player of the Year and Otto was named Coach of the Year for the region as well as state.
“I felt our defense was our strong point. I felt we had the best defense in the region,” Coach Otto said. “Kara Mayer, who has started and played all four years, has been a rock for us, along with our two outside defenders, Avery James and Kasidee Johnson.”
Freshmen were a key for St. Johns as far as scoring. Twenty-one of the team’s 44 goals (48%) were scored by ninth graders.
“They were a key addition – all played on varsity this year,” Coach Otto said. “We had eight players who scored goals this year.”
Raban led the team with 12 goals. She also had four assists. Junior right wing Kinley Crosby had a team-high 11 assists to go along with six goals. Freshman Ellie Otto had eight goals and four assists during the season.
“We are the smallest school in the division. We had 20 players and eight were seniors, so we are probably going to have a huge hit next year,” said the coach.
