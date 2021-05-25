St. Johns girls track

The St. Johns girls track team celebrates its second-place finish in the Division 4 state meet on May 15 in Chandler. St. Johns, with only 12 athletes competing, recorded 83 points to Phoenix Valley Christian’s 86. Pictured are, front row from left, Ellie Otto, Kara Meyer, Kinley Crosby, Liberty Raban, Brooke Smith; back row coaches Kamarie Hancock and Karen Lee, Jaycee Willis, Tynesia Little, Paige Palmer, Aubrey Wilson and Kayme Smith. Not pictured are Grace Skousen and Karli Wengert.

 Submitted photo

