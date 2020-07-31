After school districts on the Navajo Nation as well as the Whiteriver Unified School District voted to cancel high school sports for the upcoming fall season, it left only two teams in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 2A Little Colorado football region.
Last week, the division did away with the Little Colorado region for 2020 and shifted St. Johns and Holbrook to the 2A Salt Region, joining Gilbert Arete Prep, Globe, Miami, San Tan Charter and Sequoia Charter.
But the alignment won’t become official until the AIA’s conference committees finalize plans in the coming weeks.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out surveys to administrators at all members schools on Monday in an effort to gather information so the AIA can prepare to restart fall sports after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the spring sports season in March.
The surveys are due back at the AIA today, July 31. The information provided by the member schools will be reviewed by the AIA’s Crisis Management Committee and at a special meeting of the Executive Board next week.
“The AIA and its committees are working to make the best decisions possible and to provide a positive experience for the schools and their student-athletes,” said AIA Sports Information Coordinator Seth Polansky.
“Once the AIA gets back the survey results from schools indicating what sports they are to offer this fall, the info will be passed on to the conference committees for them to adjust any schedules and regions as they see fit in all their sports,” Polansky said.
St. Johns was to open the season at Show Low on Aug. 28 then play host to Blue Ridge on Sept. 4.
But that was put on hold when Gov. Doug Ducey set a target date of Aug. 17 for on-campus school reopening. The governor has since backed off that date and left the decision making to local districts.
