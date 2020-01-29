Pivotal games are coming up for many White Mountain basketball teams this week and next. The regular season concludes as early as this week for one team but most area teams have at least two more weeks before playoffs begin.
Snowflake is at Winslow on Wednesday for a doublehader featuing a battle for second in the 3A East girls race at 6 p.m. as well as the top two teams in the East region boys race at 7:30.
There will be a battle for first place in the 2A North on Thursday as St. Johns travels to Alchesay for a varsity doubleheader in Whiteriver on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Falcons, who host Round Valley on Tuesday, can virtually clinch the North region boys crown if they win all three games this week, which concludes on Saturday with a road game at Pinon.
The St. Johns girls, who lead the North with a 9-0 record coming into this week, also have three games this week — at home against third-place Sanders Valley on Monday, at Alchesay on Thursday and at home against Tuba City Greyhills on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Lady Redskins will host the 2A North Tournament on Feb. 12-15.
The Mogollon girls, who have clinched the 1A Central title, host Mayer at 5:30 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the regular-season finale for the Lady Mustangs. Mayer will host the 1A Central Tournament on Feb. 5-7.
