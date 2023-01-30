St Johns MS wrestlers 01-2023

The St. Johns MS boys wrestling team are Coach Shane Johnson, from left, Easton Lee, Copper A. Heap, Taegen Overson, Ben Trickey, Cooper Heap, Erick Hernandez, Gavin Gaviria, Carson Knight, Reece Crosby, Israel Jessop, Venancio Chavez, Vincent Tullie, Ryker Musgrove, Cole Heap, Niko Peña, Coach TJ Johnson and Brigg Overson.

 Claryce Crosby

The St. Johns Middle School boys wrestling team recently competed at the Copper State Wrestling Championships in Prescott. The event was held on Jan. 28 at the Findlay Toyota Center, and features teams wrestling regardless of division, school size or enrollment.

Out of 56 teams from all over the state, St. Johns Middle School finished at No. 4. St. Johns also finished at No. 2 in total pins with 27, behind Eloy, which had 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.