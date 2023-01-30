The St. Johns MS boys wrestling team are Coach Shane Johnson, from left, Easton Lee, Copper A. Heap, Taegen Overson, Ben Trickey, Cooper Heap, Erick Hernandez, Gavin Gaviria, Carson Knight, Reece Crosby, Israel Jessop, Venancio Chavez, Vincent Tullie, Ryker Musgrove, Cole Heap, Niko Peña, Coach TJ Johnson and Brigg Overson.
The St. Johns Middle School boys wrestling team recently competed at the Copper State Wrestling Championships in Prescott. The event was held on Jan. 28 at the Findlay Toyota Center, and features teams wrestling regardless of division, school size or enrollment.
Out of 56 teams from all over the state, St. Johns Middle School finished at No. 4. St. Johns also finished at No. 2 in total pins with 27, behind Eloy, which had 28.
For individual placers, St. Johns' Ben Trickey was No. 4 at 78 pounds, Ryker Musgrove was No. 2 at 83 pounds, but lost in sudden-victory overtime in the finals, 4-2. Reece Crosby came in No. 2 at at 111 pounds, Vincent Tullie was No. 3 at 118 pounds and Venancio Chavez was No. 3 at 142 pounds.
The top three schools in the competition were Eloy at No. 1 with 223, Tucson's Gallego at No. 2 with 181 Safford at No. 3 with 170. St. Johns placed at No. 4 with 165.
In other local schools, Show Low's Thor Kirkham came in No. 5 at 83 pounds, Ben Freund was No. 6 at 93 pounds, Talen Slone was No. 1 at 154 pounds and Karter Alexander was No. 6 at 167 pounds. Snowflake's Logan Bailey was No. 3 at 73 pounds and Brennan Green was No. 4 at 133 pounds. Blue Ridge's Waylon Peters was No. 4 at 125 pounds.
