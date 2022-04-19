The St Johns High School recently announced new coaches over the boys basketball and football programs. Casey Heap is the new Basketball coach replacing Stacy Waite. John Richardson, a long time assistant coach with the Redskins football team, has been named as the head coach taking control of the program guided by Mike Morgan dating back to 1989.
Coach Morgan was recently nominated and will be inducted into the Arizona HS Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame on April 24th.
Coach Morgan graduated from Coolidge High in 1974 and participated in college track both at Central Arizona College and Northern Arizona University.
Morgan got his coaching start at Apache Junction and Chinle before getting the head coaching job at Ganado. Coach Morgan led the Hornets for seven years; during six of those years, the team made playoff appearances. Coach Morgan came to St. Johns in 1989 as a P.E. teacher and head football coach.
When I heard that Morgan would be stepping away, I started talking to former players to get a perspective from them of the coach that has been a critical driver in the success of Redskins Football for decades.
One player said he read a report that compiled the stats of Morgan’s career and he was in awe. He knew the school had success with Morgan. He himself won two state championships under Morgan, yet when he looked back at the final numbers the only way he could describe Morgan was to say that “we had a coaching giant” in our midst.
Brad Baca, the Round Valley Football coach, won two state championships with Morgan. He is impressed at how well Coach Morgan has done for the many years he has done it. Now that Baca is in coaching he has a deeper appreciation of this success. “Knowing how hard it is to win in the playoffs” and looking at how Coach Morgan has built successful decades of coaching it is just “amazing.”
Brian Bell, played for Morgan three years in the early 90s, indicated that he felt that Coach Morgan was a “good motivator”. He also acknowledged that Morgan’s long term success could also be tied back to the support Morgan got from his own wife and kids, and the long-time assistant coaches helping along the way, like Coach Garcia.
Kyren Ulibarri, who played for Morgan in recent years, felt Morgan helped the kids “be successful with a desire to be better” and helped them understand that they could face “tough things and not give up.”
Casey Heap played for Morgan in the early 2000s, and he remembered how Morgan loved football and loved the kids. He would know the kids early and encourage them to play. Heap felt going through the process that Morgan would have them prepared, and they believed “we were going to win.” Heap fondly remembers having to play the Phoenix Christian Cougars in the state playoffs several years, and one particular year he remembers Morgan saying to the football players, “Them Cougars ain’t got no claws.”
Matt Fish, who also played for Morgan in the mid 90s, shared experiences like the endless film watching, and the questioning of what was more intense: Wednesday night practices or the Friday night games. Fish felt that Morgan’s preparation of the team allowed them to have success. He also felt that the kids that were willing to put in the work required of them were able to find success on the field. Fish shared a story about playing in Show Low, and all the pressure of the night St. Johns was down 14-13 at the half. The team was tense and nervous, and for the only time that Fish could remember, Coach Morgan told jokes at half time to loosen the team up. It worked and they won.
In previous conversations with Morgan, I asked him about his success. He said that he felt blessed to be able to coach in St. Johns. He felt that the families raised young men with a focus on qualities like hard work, and living a clean life. He also noted that many families were big and so instead of having one or two kids from a family come through the program, you might get four or five boys come through over the years. That helped create tradition, which helped the program thrive. The younger brother would see the success of the older brothers, and that would help start the desire to be part of the program.
No doubt coaching changed over the years. Morgan started with the Wishbone Option Offense, but recent years have seen a transition to more of a Run Pass Option (“RPO”) style of offense. The struggles of teams across the mountain and the state were also facing St. Johns, and that involves motivating youth to come out to play. Time and preferences are changing, and more athletic teams have a difficult time getting kids to come out to participate.
Coach Morgan faced the dilemma of the private and Christian schools early and often in his time in St. Johns. He was not a fan of how these “small” schools could be located in areas where they are able to pull form a larger population of students to fill athletic rosters of the school and still qualify to play as a small school. Students that may not be able financially afford to go to the school were often awarded “scholarships” or “fellowships” that would allow gifted athletes the ability to attend because it was for the “ministering” of the students, not the athletics. Due to the proliferation of these school options, this is very common today. Go to any state tournament and you will find small schools that thrive athletically under the umbrella of a Christian, private, charter, or prep school.
A quick review of some stats tells the rest of the story of Coach Morgan's career.
• 6 State Championships
• Most wins in Arizona football 349
• 43 straight wins during 1992-1995
• 2A record 760 points scored in a season
• 2A record 4888 rushing yards, total offense 6309 yards
• 12 time 2A North Region Coach of the Year
• Four-time 3A North Region Coach of the Year
• Three-time Arizona Football Coaches, Coach of the Year
• Six-time Newspaper Coach of the Year
Per Kyle Patterson, the St. Johns Unified School District Superintendent, "What is more impressive than his accomplishments is the impact that he has had on hundreds of young men and women in our community. In an era when being vulgar and crude as a coach is condoned, Coach Morgan has continually coached with class, building players up without the need for coarse language or berating … as he gained notoriety because of his success, he could have chosen to leave to a bigger school or a more prestigious coaching position. But he never did. Instead, he chose to make St. Johns his home, raised a family here, and has continued to mentor the young men and women of St. Johns.”
