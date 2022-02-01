ST. JOHNS — St. Johns held a multi-meet with Round Valley and Mogollon on Jan. 26.
This would be the senior night for St. Johns wrestlers Case Heap, James Thomas, Wes Scarbrough and Leo Hernandez.
Could this night provide some insight into the state championships coming up Feb. 18-19 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum?
The night featured a head-to-head matchup of two state champions from last year in Division 4. Both Malaki Porter for Mogollon, who won the 145 pound weight class, and James Thomas of St. Johns, who won the 170 weight class, would face off in the 165 class to cap off the night.
The match went the full three periods with the 9-5 decision going to Porter.
Like two bulls fighting in the ring, Porter and Thomas locked up in a variety of throws and reversals with each trying for controlling position on the mat.
Porter controlled the match and outscored Thomas in each period. Both wrestlers looked exhausted after the match and it is hard not to wonder if these two will face each other again either in the semifinals or even the championship round at state.
All three schools participate in the AIA Division 4 for wrestling but St. Johns is part of the alignment in Section 2, while Mogollon and Round Valley are in Section 3.
The seeding for the state bracket is based off of the sectional tournaments so it is possible for both Thomas and Porter to get top seeding in their own section, which means the chance of meeting up at the tournament would likely be in the semifinals or finals depending on their performance at state.
The night also featured other wrestlers who also had state tournament success last year and are in a strong position to do so again. Fisher Porter, who won 182 last year for Mogollon, is back and Cael Porter, who won the title in the 132 weight class but didn’t wrestle this night, is also working on another run.
Wes Scarbrough, from St. Johns, who took second in the 132 class at state last year, is back for his senior year and putting in the work to make another run. Morgan Orona from Round Valley who placed third is also in the 132 class. Don’t leave out Kyson Price who finished fourth last year in the 220 class.
Fisher Porter and Kyson Price also faced off as well during the night and although Porter mostly controlled the match Price did not succumb to a pin. After the three periods Porter won 12-3.
St. Johns won the team head to head 40-31 over Mogollon. St. Johns won more of the heavier weights with Mogollon picking up more points in the lighter weights. Round Valley lost both team head-to-head matches 39-18 vs. Mogollon and 54-18 vs. St. Johns.
Round Valley had only six wrestlers compete so it gave up by forfeit several weight classes to both opponents. Morgan Orona found success with pins in both of his matches for RV. Peyton Finch went 1-1 for RV.
