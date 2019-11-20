Phoenix Christian senior Man-man Freeman and junior Howard Russell combined for 218 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards and each had a rushing and a receiving touchdown to lead the No. 3 Cougars to a 27-20 win against visiting No. 6 St. Johns in an AIA Division 2A second round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 8.
Freeman, who surpassed the 1,800-yard rushing mark for the season with 156 yards in the win, also led Phoenix Christian on defense with 14 total tackles, six solo, an a sack. Jose Hererra intercepted two passes.
Phoenix Christian moves on to play No. 7 Thatcher in the semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Thatcher defeated No. 2 Buckeye Trivium Prep 21-7 in last Friday’s second round game.
The winner of Saturday’s game will take on the winner of the Round Valley-Eloy Santa Cruz semifinal for the 2A state championship, which will be played at Gilbert Williams Field High on Nov. 29.
St. Johns ends the season 9-3 overall. Head coach Mike Morgan has tied former Blue Ridge head Paul Moro with 336 wins, the most in Arizona football history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.