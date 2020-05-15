Three St. Johns student-athletes were honored as Arizona All-Americans in winter sports at a ceremony in the Valley on May 3. Redskin seniors Tanner Crosby, TraChelle Johnson and Brooke Patterson are not only at or near the top of their graduating class while being excellent athletes in their respective sports, but they are also outstanding citizens as well.
Award recipients must maintain a minimum GPA of 3.2 and have excelled in sports, community, and school service and leadership.
Johnson and Patterson received their award in basketball after they led their team to the state playoff semifinals for the past two years. Crosby received his award after winning his third state wrestling title in February.
Johnson has had a love for basketball since she was in elementary school. From the time she could shoot, she would go to the gym and practice, trying to learn the game from her aunt, a high school coach, saying she wanted to play in high school herself someday.
From then on, her dedication never wavered. Her senior year she would get up every morning at 4 a.m., go to the high school gym to shoot a ball, and always found the will to do the little things that would make a big impact on her team. As a St. Johns team captain, she was constantly encouraging and uplifting to all her teammates, and went out of her way to make sure everyone felt a part of the team.
Academics are also very important to TraChelle. She has always done her best to have good grades and understood that hard work in the classroom translated to success in her athletics. The payoff, in the end, may have not resulted in a state title but brought so many other accomplishments and achievements that will carry her throughout her life.
Johnson plans to continue in her academics and has been accepted at ASU. While there, she will work to obtain her bachelor’s degree in science and further her education to become a Physician’s Assistant in Dermatology.
Patterson is also a gifted student and the Salutatorian of the St. Johns High Class of 2020. She is dedicated and hardworking, and a member of the National Honor Society.
The baby of her family by a number of years, Patterson spent innumerable hours at her five older sibling’s sporting events, especially basketball. Not surprisingly, she is an outstanding athlete. She loves basketball and led her team to the semifinals the last two years, earning 2A All-Conference 1st Team honors this year, along with Johnson. She won the 2A state high jump championship her freshman and sophomore years and finished second as a junior. Brooke also excelled in soccer (two years) and volleyball (two years), earning all-region honors in both. Most importantly, she is a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
Crosby’s three state wrestling championships is an accomplishment that only a few ever achieve. Tanner is a first team all-region football player as a running back as well.
Crosby is an Eagle scout and has been active in 4-H raising a beef market steer for six years. Tanner is a well rounded student and is active in his church serving in youth leadership capacities.
Tanner is a goal setter, and having watched his older cousins and brother succeed in sports (seven individual state titles among them), and his life plans are to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and then attend a university to obtain a degree.
