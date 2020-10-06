The St. Johns varsity girls soccer team is 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the 2A East and the Snowflake girls are 4-1, 1-1 in region play as the season enters a third week.
St. Johns knocked Snowflake out of first with a 3-1 win over the Lobos last Tuesday, Sept. 29.
This week the Redskins are at Lakeside Blue Ridge, today at 2 p.m. while the Lobos host Holbrook today at 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s other game features 3-2 Show Low at 1-2 Round Valley.
The Blue Ridge boys, which lost their first game to visiting Chino Valley on Thursday, Oct. 1, are 4-0 atop the East region. Next up for the Yellowjackets is Wednesday’s game at Round Valley at 6 p.m.
Also on Wednesday, Show Low (1-2 overall, 1-1 in region) is at St. Johns (0-3, 0-4) and Snowflake (2-2, 3-2) at Holbrook (0-0) — both matches are at 6.
