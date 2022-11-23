During a conversation with Coach Whiting we gave her an opportunity to speak more about her team and playoff run. According to Whiting the team had a lot of depth on the roster both at the net and the back row. Although they didn’t have one dominant player they had a group of players that were talented and able to contribute to the team.
The JV and Varsity teams started practicing as one about halfway thru the season. To Coach Whiting the ability of the JV team to step up and challenge and in turn make the varsity work hard to get better was so critical in this process. Many of those girls won’t get recognition for this contribution or for the effort they made in helping the team get better.
Coach Whiting indicated that they worked “really, really hard on their defense” and that was one of the main focuses in practice. She attributes the team ability in the season to go on “long volleys” with the other team was due to their work on defense. The coaches wanted the girls to be aggressive on offense but it has to come under the umbrella of being in control. In volleyball, unlike other sports, if you step on the line, or touch the net, you make an error, you hit the ball out of bounds, or into the net the other team gets a point. The coach’s focused on helping the team work on playing clean with minimal errors, and playing tough defense.
The team had 16 girls on the roster that traveled with the team during the season and for the tournament. Towards the end of the season one of the girls, Eris Pimental, broke her ankle towards the end of a practise shortly before their home game against Round Valley. It was a tough loss for the team. The next morning a freshman Kasey Tsinajinnie was in the gym working with Coach Robertson and several girls on the varsity team trying to get Tsinajinnie ready for the game that evening against the Elks. She stepped up and did a “phenomenal job stepping” up trying to help fill those shoes.
Coach Whiting also talked about team captains Karli Wengert and Olivia Wiltbank who are some of the outside hitters for the team who both have played on varsity since their freshman year. Both of those girls spent a lot of time working and learning the game so they could have a high playing IQ. Those girls have been “great leaders in pulling the team together” reflected Whiting.
Josie Overson, a junior, is a fantastic blocker and did a great job playing at the net. With some time and focus she was able to add the offensive side of hitting the ball and playing in a quicker offense into her skill set.
Nalyn Goodluck plays on the right side, she worked really hard on getting her defensive skill set up including blocking. “She really lit up this year” being on the offensive attack. She allowed the team to have more offensive options at the net. The improvement came from her willingness to buckle down and work on her skill set.
Ryan Baca and Hannah Farmer were two of the setters on the team playing a mixture of varsity and jv during the year. The back and forth work of both players allowed them both to become better by pushing each other on and off the court. This gave the team additional options on the floor and made them stronger as a team.
Monique Neztsosie did a great job adding additional depth to the team and was another blocker that could go to the net to contest hits from the opponent.
Kaylee Pulsipher had a chance to play on junior varsity and based on her feel of the game was able to play as the Libero for the team toward the end of the season. Ellie Heap also worked in the Libero spot for much of the year after spending a lot of her time previously as a setter. In fact Heap was asked by her coaches to let Pulsipher be the Libero for the Chandler Prep game. Her response was “whatever you need me to do coach.” The girls sat together before the game with Heap sharing whatever information she was able to help Pulsipher be successful in the game. Whiting reflected that the willingness of not only these 2 girls, but the team in allowing flexibility to meet the changing needs of the team proved invaluable in the playoff run.
Brooklee Finch played the right side defense as a defensive specialist. Brooklee has the ability to “take up the charge defensively” by reading the tips and take the hard shot shared Whiting. “She did a great job defending the right side back row for us.”
Some of the junior varsity girls that made the trips and pushed the starters in practice yet you may not find their names in the varsity headlines included Grace Ellsworth, Sarah Roman, Roerie Knight, and Zoe Medure. “We have a great future” because all of those girls worked so hard to improve their skill sets and sacrifice for the team. They did whatever we asked them to do.
Games
The Chandler Prep game was a really clean game for St Johns and may have caught general fans and players off guard as St Johns beat the highly rated team. The victory gave St Johns mostly a week to prepare for Trivium Prep who had a “big gun” player that could score from the front line, the back line and just really impacted the game wherever she was. St Johns played a little different defense than Trivium may have been used to and it caused some frustration on that side of the net.
In the celebration after the semi final game the team may have realized that the goal they had all year, to “Take State” was actually within their reach.
The final game was different for the team as it was held in the Arizona’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. All the other games were held at a high school, and being in the Coliseum made it where the team was away from their fans. This disconnect caused a little separation that just made it feel different on the court by not hearing the cheering of their fans.
The tough defense they used in the playoffs is how they started the game taking the first set. The Lady Redskins played clean, and were aggressive from all areas of the floor. After the initial set they were not able to stay in sync and were back on their heels defensively which also limited their options on offense. Phoenix Country Day also had a fantastic player that would hit from the outside with a great vertical leap and put the ball where she wanted it. In volleyball terms she was able to “pound holes in the floor” reflected Whiting. It made it extremely difficult on the Lady Redskin defense and caused a little frustration that they were not able to turn those into long volleys and be aggressive offensively.
Whiting shared that “we came up a bit short, but it was such a great ride” with the girls doing everything the coaches asked them to do. The girls were sad but it was a bittersweet run in the playoffs.
In the end Whiting knows that athletics can help the young women do hard things in life. “I want them to know because they did something hard with coaches that cared about them…I can tackle hard things in life…with family responsibilities…with career responsibilities…Be Good. Be a good person, but know you can be tough.”
