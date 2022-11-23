During a conversation with Coach Whiting we gave her an opportunity to speak more about her team and playoff run. According to Whiting the team had a lot of depth on the roster both at the net and the back row. Although they didn’t have one dominant player they had a group of players that were talented and able to contribute to the team.

The JV and Varsity teams started practicing as one about halfway thru the season. To Coach Whiting the ability of the JV team to step up and challenge and in turn make the varsity work hard to get better was so critical in this process. Many of those girls won’t get recognition for this contribution or for the effort they made in helping the team get better.

