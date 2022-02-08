St. Johns wrestling

St. Johns is preparing to make another run at the state Division 4 wresting championship.
If you are not from St. Johns you may not know about the dedication to the wresting program and success that has accompanied that dedication for years.
In fact, since the 2006-07 season the St. Johns Redskins have captured three state championships, five runner-up titles and finished the other years in either third or fourth place.
Yes, they have not finished out of the top five spots for the last 15 years. There is even a longer history to be told perhaps on another day.
In a conversation with coach Brandon Crosby about his team this year, and the tradition of excellence in wrestling, he had many thoughts on the success the school has found on the mats.
Not far from the top of the list was his acknowledgment of the coaching staff that works with the kids to help develop them and the program. That staff currently includes Ferrin Crosby, Shane Johnson, Josh Haelbig and Stuart Nielsen.
Brandon Crosby acknowledged that long before the wrestlers enter high school and become part of the high school wrestling program there has been a tremendous effort to get the kids to this point.
Typically the kids are not starting to wrestle in high school, although that does happen. More often than not the kids have spent years in wrestling leagues with other coaches in the community growing and developing on the mat.
The parents and families that support the kids in this effort and the community support is tremendous and is part of the mixture that seems to work for St. Johns.
Of course the success of the program comes down to the kids. Brandon Crosby acknowledged that over the years the program has had “some great kids who wanted to be successful and were willing to work for it.”
Speaking of the wrestlers, this year St. Johns has both experience and a lack thereof. Of course there is James Thomas, who is a senior this year after he captured the state title last year in the 170-pound weight class.
Thomas is joined by Wes Scarbrough in the 144 weight class who took second in the 132 class last year.
Kyson Price also took fourth last year in the 220 class. Case Heap is another senior with a 17-4 record in the 157 weight class looking to make a push in both sectional and the state tournament. They are not alone in their push for success this year.
Brandon Crosby indicated that he had some wrestlers with a lot of experience and others who are young and growing in experience.
The team has also faced numerous injuries this year limiting the number of wrestlers the team is able to put on the mat. There are five wrestlers who have suffered broken or fractured bones this wrestling season alone.
Still Brandon Crosby feels like they will be able to compete in sectionals and should be in a good position heading to state.
He does acknowledge other teams in the division that will also be pursuing success at state.
Mogollon, Morenci and Yuma Catholic were specific teams that he indicated are very strong this year again and have great programs.
Holbrook, he said, has also had a resurgence to its wrestling program and is doing very well.
Crosby hopes that when the wrestlers come through the program and move on in life that they develop a “toughness to face adversities they will face in life.”
He also hopes that they pick up on additional qualities of dedication and hard work that will help them be successful in anything they pursue.
Finally, he hopes they develop an appreciation and respect for the program they were able to participate in with an acknowledgment of all those involved in the process to help the program find success.
Success is not new to schools on the mountain. It has been represented by Blue Ridge in boys and girls soccer and in football under the guidance of former coach Paul Moro for years.
St. Johns has also had a tremendous run in football under former coach Mike Morgan since 1989.
And Snowflake has won back to back football state championships the last two seasons.
The list can go on and on. So what is the magic formula that leads to this success?
No doubt it is the coaching. No doubt it is the athletes. No doubt the families and communities are part of the mixture.
Maybe it is easier to see it, acknowledge that success and tip your hat to the pursuit of excellence by our youth and thank those involved to help them succeed.
Sectional tournaments will be held Friday and Saturday throughout the state. Mogollon will be hosting the Division 4, Section 3 tournament on Friday.
