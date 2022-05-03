On March 21, 2022, surrounded by family and teammates, Emma Young, a senior at Round Valley, signed her letter of intent to play for Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
Emma has been an outstanding player for the RV girls soccer team. Starting varsity since her freshman year, Emma has scored the vast majority of the team goals since her sophomore year when she was moved to the position of forward.
Since a young age she has dreamed of competing in college, but she didn’t start putting in work in the recruiting process until her junior year by attending ID camps, reaching out to coaches, and using recruiting resources such as the NCSA.
When asked what advice she has for those who aspire to play in college she responded, “Start early, beginning at the end of your sophomore year. Film all of your games to make highlight videos showing your decision-making and game skills to send to coaches.” Finally she added not to be afraid to keep reaching out to coaches. “There are a lot of kids reaching out to the coaches, it is easy for your email, message, or phone call to get lost in the pile. Be persistent and don’t worry about being too pushy.”
When talking about her choice Emma explained, “Snow College felt like a really good fit. There are a lot of things I liked about the school.” One thing that impressed her was how upfront and honest the coach was with his opinions, coaching philosophies, and intentions. “Another thing that played a part in my decision was that my cousins went there also and they loved it so much.”
Snow College participates in Junior College division one as part of the Scenic West Athletic Conference or SWAC. Under the direction of Coach Long, who was named conference coach of the year last season, the team had an impressive season with only one loss and the district championship.
A fun story about Emma. The year after the Elks Football team won the 2A State Championship, they lost their extra point and field goal kicker of 4 years, Sergio Camunez due to graduation.
Emma has long been known for having a strong “foot” or being able to kick the soccer ball with tremendous power. She was invited to participate in some tryouts to be able to kick for the Elks football team. The Elks ultimately selected their current kicker, Kevin Flores. Had things worked out differently, it could have been Emma putting up the extra points and field goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.