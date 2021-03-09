Welcome to the end.
Well, the beginning of the end as Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournaments get underway this week for most White Mountain-area schools.
Division 3 wrestling sectional tournaments are set for Saturday, with Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake competing in Section 2 at Payson for one of the top four places at each weight and a berth in the March 18 state tournament at Poston Butte. Mogollon, Round Valley and St. Johns face no section tournament in Division 4, just a two-day state tournament at Poston Butte on March 16-17.
Basketball tips off for 3A schools tonight for girls and Wednesday for boys.
Here’s a look at each basketball tournament.
3A Boys
The first three rounds of the 3A boys tournament are played at the team with the higher seed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (March 10).
No. 3 Snowflake (15-1) will host No. 14 Thatcher. The winner moves on to face the survivor of the game between No. 6 Florence and No. 11 Ironwood American Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday (March 13). The semifinals are at 7 p.m. on March 18.
The 3A boys state final is at 5:30 p.m. on March 20 at Eastmark.
There’s a possible all-3A East semifinal as No. 2 Winslow (13-1) would face Snowflake in Winslow if both teams win their first two games. Winslow hosts No. 15 Northwest Christian with the winner facing the survivor of the game between No. 7 Fountain Hills and No. 10 Gilbert North ALA.
Winslow snapped Snowflake’s 13-game winning streak 64-63 in Winslow on Feb. 26 after the Lobos won in Snowflake 79-70 on Feb. 9.
2A Boys
For the 16-team 2A boys tournament, the top eight teams earned automatic berths, while those ranked ninth to 24th faced a play-in game on Friday, March 5.
No. 12 St. Johns (10-8) beat No. 21 Round Valley (3-13) 51-33 to advance. No. 20 River Valley (10-7) upset No. 13 Morenci (6-8) 62-56 and No. 18 Horizon Honors (6-10) won at No. 15 St. Augustine (11-7) 70-67 in a slight upset. The other six home teams won.
St. Johns advances to play at No. 5 San Tan Charter (13-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner faces the No. 4 Benson (12-1) No. 13 Gilbert Classical (12-5) winner at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the high seed.
Another victory would move St. Johns onto the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on March 19 at Rancho Solano Prep, with the final at St. John Paul II Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on March 20.
1A Boys
No. 10 Mogollon (9-6) came out on the short end of a tight 75-73 score at No. 7 Cicero Prep (12-6) in the first round of the 16-team 1A Boys tournament on March 5.
3A Girls
First-round games happen at 7 tonight (March 9) at the high seed.
No. 2 Snowflake (15-1) hosts No. 15 Sabino (6-6). If the Lobos win, they could find a couple of 3A East rivals in their path to a possible state final rematch with No. 1 Page (13-0), which handed the Lobos their lone loss. Five 3A East teams qualified for the 16-team tournament.
An opening-round win and Snowflake will host the survivor of the No. 10 Globe at No. 7 Show Low (10-9) game in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday (March 12). A win there and either No. 3 Holbrook, No. 6 Winslow or No. 14 Blue Ridge could wait in the semifinals at the high seed at 7 p.m. on March 17.
Blue Ridge (5-11) plays at Holbrook (12-4) tonight with the winner facing either Winslow (10-5) or No. 11 Bourgade Catholic on Friday.
The final is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 at Mesa Eastmark.
2A Girls
No. 4 St. Johns (11-6) hosts No. 13 Phoenix Country Day (8-5) and No. 5 Round Valley (9-6) hosts No. 12 Morenci (6-7) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The winners meet in the quarterfinals at the high seed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The semifinals are at 5 p.m. on March 19 at a site to be determined with the final at 5 p.m. on March 20 at Avondale St. John Paul II Catholic.
1A Girls
No. 5 Mogollon (9-5) cruised to a 52-20 opening-round victory over visiting No. 12 Tucson Desert Christian (10-9) on Saturday (March 6). The Mustangs advance to the quarterfinals to play at No. 4 Williams (13-2) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Williams beat No. 13 Mayer (10-8) 54-51 on Saturday.
The 1A girls semifinals are Saturday, March 13 at Coronado High, where No. 1 Gilbert Leading Edge (16-1) could wait. The final at 5 p.m. at a site to be determined at 5 p.m. on March 16.
