HEBER — The Mogollon High baseball team, the defending Division 1A state champions, have not had a game since March 5 due to spring break, the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and resulting school closures and suspension of interscholastic contests in the state.
It looks like the Mustangs may not get to defend their 1A state title this year. Should closures continue beyond April 10, the Arizona Interscholastic Association could possibly cancel at least the rest of the regular season. The AIA stills hopes to possibly have playoffs for spring sports, should the rate of new virus cases begin to decline, even if games or state tournaments take place weeks later than originally scheduled.
Mogollon began the 2020 season by playing host to 2A St. Johns on March 3 and the Mustangs won 10-0. Mogollon scored three runs in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
The Mustangs out-hit the Redskins 8-1. Timmy Porter, a senior, was 3-for-4 batting, including a double, with two RBI to lead the home team.
Malaki Porter, a sophomore, was 2 for 2, both singles, with three bases on balls and one run batted in. Sophomore Braxton Owens (0-2) drove in two runs. Junior Diego Amaya (1-1), sophomore Cael Porter (1-4) and senior Dallin Rice (0-3) drove in one run apiece.
Rice pitched the first three hitless innings and struck out four Redskins. Timmy Porter struck out six and gave up St. Johns’ lone hit over the next 2 2/3 innings. Sophomore Cael Porter notched one strikeout for the final out of the game.
Tate Skousen, a senior, was 1 for 2 to lead St. Johns.
The Redskins used three pitchers as well. Mark Ballejos, a senior, gave up three hits and four runs, two earned, while striking out four in the first three innings to take the loss.
The Mustangs played a pair of games at Fort Thomas High, one against the Apaches and one against 2A Pima, on March 5.
Mogollon got 11 hits in a 13-1, five-inning win against Pima in the first game of the day.
Caden Owens, a junior, was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Mustangs. Malaki Porter (2-4, double) and Timmy Porter (2-3, double) drove in two runs apiece. Freshman Payton Reidhead (2-3) had an RBI and Denin Porter (0-3) drove in two runs.
Rice allowed two Pima hits and an unearned run while walking two and striking out seven batters over five innings for the win.
Pima senior Jesus Hernandez was 2 for 3 at the plate to lead the Roughriders.
Pima senior Teddy Rector pitched the first four innings, gave up seven hits and nine earned runs, walked four Mustangs and struck out four for the loss.
Mogollon defeated Fort Thomas 13-0 in five innings in the second game of the day.
Caden Owens, a junior, was 2 for 4 with a triple and a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Mustangs.
Rice was 3 for 4 with two doubles and he drove in two runs and senior Denin Porter was 1 for 2, a double, with two RBI’s. Timmy Porter and Cael Porter each had two hits and an RBI as the Mustangs belted 13 hits — 10 for extra bases. Timmy Porter had two doubles and Cael Porter hit a triple. Malaki Porter (1-3, RBI) also hit a triple.
Timmy Porter allowed two Fort Thomas hits and struck out nine Apaches in four scoreless innings for the win. Cael Porter walked one batter and struck out the remaining three in one inning on the mound.
Mogollon, at 3-0 is, ironically, the only unbeaten team in 1A, although eight teams in the division have not played any games in the three weeks before the season was suspended.
