This week it is fall soccer’s turn to get back to games that count. It is all part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s staggered return to high school sports following a shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But it will not be a return to what we once knew as normal.
Social distancing, sanitization and personal protection are the new buzzwords and the key to our return to sports.
The customary post-game handshake is in a hiatus. There are to be no handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, hugs and certainly no kissing before, during or after the matches. And officials, get dressed before you leave the house, willya?
Well actually the AIA’s new rules modifications for each sport advises officials to “arrive at the game site dressed, if possible,” so I guess it is still optional.
I like to make jokes but I must commend the AIA for encouraging these good practices. Hopefully, if everyone stays diligent, we can keep participating in sports all the way through the school year – vaccine or not.
The recurring themes of the new guidelines is six-foot social distancing, in addition to wearing masks, limiting gatherings of people as well as an uptick in sanitation protocols.
Officials are told to drive themselves to games, if possible, and to wear a mask on campus or whenever not engaged in officiating a contest. Officials and players are permitted to wear cloth face masks and gloves during matches. Long sleeves and long pants are permitted.
In soccer, even the pre-game conference is limited to one captain and head coach from each team and the center referee, who are to maintain social distancing of six feet in the center of the field.
Sidelines are restricted to players, coaches, trainers, athletic directors, administration and media. All sideline personnel must wear face masks and maintain six-foot distances, if possible.
Six-foot distancing also takes place at the officials’ table, which is limited to essential personnel which includes a home team scorer and timer. Ball holders are advised to use additional balls for each match to permit intermittent cleansing and drying of game balls before use, and to use disinfecting wipes during the match.
Sharing of towels, water bottles, apparel or equipment is a no-no. Players, officials and coaches should have their own beverage container that is not shared. Single charged time-outs and intermissions between halves and after scoring may be extended in length for hydration and to sanitize game equipment.
Team personnel, including, players, must wear face masks during travel, pregame and postgame.
Dressing facilities for game officials and teams should be large enough for them to use social distancing protocols and should be properly cleaned and sanitized prior to their arrival.
As a member of the media, a person at-risk and a potential superspreader, I advise you to not come near me before, during or after games. I will be the old guy way over yonder decked out in PPE and using the telephoto lens.
If you’ve got anything to say to me, email me at: astaten@wmicentral.com
I still love y’all though. And I am very happy to be coming back to the sidelines.
See you all at the matches – from afar.
