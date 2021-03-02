This is a busy time of year in high school sports.
It’s about the busiest I can ever remember.
In a year following a pandemic and limited social activities, folks are looking to get back to their chosen pursuits as coronavirus cases begin to decline nationally and more people get vaccinated.
And the weather cannot decide whether it’s gonna be winter or spring. This week began with temperatures in the teens, followed by the sixties.
For the state’s high schools, spring sports practice began on Monday, March 1. But there is still one more night of regular-season hoops (Tuesday), and a wrestling regular-season finale on Friday. Plus, the entire playoffs for winter sports are still ahead.
Most spring contests are still nearly two weeks away, but the basketball and wrestling state tournaments that begin over the next couple of weeks could be very eventful for White Mountain teams.
If this class’s success rate from last fall’s playoffs continues this month, about a third of all White Mountain teams will advance to at least a semifinal or finish in the top four at the state wrestling finals.
The mountain has 18 varsity teams competing in winter sports, with many of the same athletes. It looks like 15 of them will be in the state playoffs — nine of the 12 hoops teams. If this class’ success rate continues, look for at least six teams to advance to basketball semifinals or to finish among the top four in wrestling. Some of the area favorites? Snowflake boys and girls basketball and maybe Lobo wrestling, St. Johns and Mogollon wrestling, Round Valley girls, St. Johns girls, Mogollon girls and boys, with a couple others possible.
Two or three teams are expected to play in D1 and D2 state basketball playoffs that begin this weekend. All the madness of hoops in March begins in earnest next week. D1 finals are on Tuesday, March 16 while D2 and D3 finals will be on Saturday, March 20.
The wrestlers in Division 3, except for Payson at Snowflake on Friday evening, have nearly two weeks to prepare for their D3 Sectional 3 tournament at Payson on Saturday, March 13.
Division 4 wrestling will not have any sectionals. The D4 state tournament will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17 at Florence Poston Butte High.
The AIA’s D3 state wrestling tournament will be all on one day, Thursday, March 18 at Poston Butte.
March 15-20 will be the same week that baseball, softball, golf and track and field seasons get under way.
That week also marks the return of Alchesay Falcon sports after more than one year absence. After years in 2A, the Falcon baseball and softball teams will move up and become one of seven 3A East teams in 2021.
The Snowflake Lobos start their baseball and softball seasons a few days early, as they host Coolidge in the season opener on Friday, March 12.
Sounds like spring fever, spring training and spring break all rolled into one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.