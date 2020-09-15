Schedules for Arizona’s Division 1A eight-man football league were released late last week. There are 21 teams in four regions and games will start on Friday, Oct. 2. Each team will play a six-game, regular-season schedule.
Heber Mogollon and Joseph City will both open the season on the road with non-region games. The Mustangs will travel to Glendale Desert Heights Prep for a 7 p.m. game. Joe City opens the season at Anthem Prep on Oct. 2.
Mogollon is at home in weeks two and three. The Mustangs host Mayer in the 1A North opener on Oct. 9 and then host Colorado City El Capitan on Oct. 16. Both contests begin at 7 p.m.
Mogollon travels to the next two games – at Fredonia on Saturday, Oct. 24 for a 2 p.m. game and at Williams on Friday night, Oct. 20.
Mogollon will host Joseph City in the regular-season finale at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
State playoffs will follow in November but specific dates, number of teams in the playoffs and post-season qualifying are still to be determined.
Mogollon Mustangs
2020 football
Oct. 2 - at Desert Heights Prep, 7
Oct. 9 - Mayer, 7
Oct. 16 - El Capitan, 7
Oct. 24 - at Fredonia , 2
Oct. 30 - at Williams, 7
Nov. 6 - Joseph City, 7
Joseph City Wildcats
2020 football
Oct. 2 - at Anthem Prep, 7
Oct. 9 - Williams, 7
Oct. 16 - at Mayer, 7
Oct. 23 - El Capitan, 7
Oct. 30 - Fredonia, 7
Nov. 6 - at Mogollon, 7
