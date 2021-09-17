A we age, many of us face many such problems as decreasing flexibility, cognitive decline, balance issues, osteoporosis, and the atrophy of muscle and the weaking of bone density. Many of my clients have told me when first beginning with our training programs at Ryder Fitness Personal Training Studios, that they get enough exercise while doing their yard work, gardening, and just walking daily around their neighborhood or on a treadmill.
While these activities can be very helpful and beneficial to you, they usually do not cover the increasing problem of losing muscle and the decreasing of bone density as we age. You must also incorporate weight bearing exercises and activities as well to avoid these issues.
To solve this, the most logical approach is to begin an active strength training routine, maintain a proper diet, and the utilization of various supplementations to increase the loss of calcium and vitamin D that we all face as we get older.
But it is ever so important to seek the guidance of a highly qualified personal training professional to guide you to your goals. Every individual is different, and only a skilled fitness professional, along with the assistance of your medical practitioner will know exactly what you need to maintain that active and functional lifestyle we all wish to have
For most seniors, it is highly recommended that you get four to five days of exercise per week in intervals of at least thirty-minutes per session. And not just cardiovascular exercise, but exercises that either uses your own body weight to perform or utilizes additional weights as well. Try to alternate your days, such as walking, riding a bike every other day, while on the other days you perform weight bearing type exercises that work your entire body. So, seek out that fitness professional after consulting your medical practitioner, and get back to that active lifestyle today! You owe it not only to yourself, but to your loved ones as well. And once again, don’t forget to consult your physician prior to beginning any new workout or nutritional routine.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
