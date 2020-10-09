SNOWFLAKE — Arizona high school football teams kicked off their 2020 schedule last weekend after the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the spring prep sports season and delayed the start of the fall season.
One of the most anticipated games of the weekend featured two of the top teams in Division 3A with American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Snowflake on Friday, Oct. 2.
The game, played on front of a huge crowd of both Lobos and Eagles fans, was a tale of two halves that ended dramatically in favor of the home team.
Snowflake mounted an 80-yard scoring drive to open the game and went on to score on all three offensive series in the first half to take a 15-0 halftime lead. The Lobos also scored on their first series of the second half to take a 16-point lead.
But the Eagles caught fire in the second half and scored on their first three offensive possessions, including a 99-yard series following a goal-line stand by the ALA defense. Spencer Nielson capped all three scoring drives with touchdown runs.
After forcing the only punt of the game and with Snowflake leading 22-20 in the closing minutes, the Eagles quickly drove into Lobo territory with plenty of time to score.
But Snowflake’s Ryson Stuart intercepted a Jack Ricedorff pass to preserve the win for Snowflake.
The Lobos had a modest lead over the Eagles in total offense. Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell threw for two TD’s and more than 180 yards. Terren Green rushed for a game-high 112 yards in a balanced Lobo attack.
Ricedorff was 16-of-25 passing for 214 yards and the one interception. The visitors ran the ball 27 times for 110 yards.
The Lobos took the opening kickoff and scored in 14 plays. The drive was capped by a 10-yard TD pass from Cantrell to Noah Baum.
The Eagles drove to inside the Snowflake 25 on the next series, but failed to score following a missed field goal.
Snowflake mounted an 11-play, 80-yard drive on the following series. Cantrell scored on a 14-yard keeper to cap the drive. ALA’s Corbin King blocked the extra point and Snowflake led 12-0.
After stopping the Eagles on downs on the ensuing series, the Lobos drove to the ALA 6 yard line and Samuel Crockett kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Snowflake the 15-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles mounted an 11-play, 74-yard scoring drive to open the second half, but after a missed point-after attempfollowing the score, ALA trailed 15-6.
But the Lobos scored just five plays later, as Cantrell found Baum over the middle, and he outran the defenders, untouched to the end zone. The 65-yard scoring strike capped another 80-yard drive.
The Eagles came right back with a nine-play, 61-yard scoring drive, which was aided by a couple of penalties on the Snowflake pass defense.
On the next series, the Lobos drove 19 plays to the Eagles’ 1-foot line, but failed to score.
ALA took over at the 1 and scored in six plays. After Nielson’s third TD run of the night, Ricedorff kept for the two-point conversion to make the score 22-20 with 5:16 left in the game.
The Lobos ran six plays on the next possession then punted with just over two minutes left.
The Eagles took over at their own 19 following a penalty on their first play and Ricedorff completed two passes to put his team into the Lobo’s half of the field.
Lobo Rev Brimhall sacked Ricedorff for a 14-yard loss on the next play, but Ricedorff came back with two more completions. But on the next play, Stuart’s pick at the Lobo 9 on a pass high and deep ended the comeback attempt with 21 seconds left.
The win is a big lift for the Lobos, who travel tonight to play a former 2A powerhouse which has given Snowflake plenty of competition in the past. The Snowflake-at-Thatcher game, now a big 3A tilt, will kick off at 7 p.m.
