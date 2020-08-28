The Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League will compete beginning in late September with three new venues announced on its fall schedule.
A new time-trial race format this season allows cyclists to visit venues that wouldn’t normally be viable for league events. On Aug. 17 teams began in-person practices in the safest way possible.
The AICL consists of approximately 80 teams from Arizona and New Mexico, consisting of school, community, independent and regional teams in two divisions as well as a middle school specific division, within three conferences (North, Central and South). That list includes the North Conference’s White Mountains Composite, guided by team director Katie Fernau and head coach Christy Church, which competes in Division 2 (for teams with less than 12 riders).
With the state having made great progress in the fight against COVID-19 during the time since league action was cut short a couple of months ago, public health and safety challenges persist. The league will keep following social distancing and symptom screening protocols. Mask up whenever you're not pedaling, and ride in small groups and keep the groups consistent from practice to practice. And of course, stay home if you're not feeling well.
After following the lead of medical experts and public health officials, the league has developed a playbook for the return of interscholastic mountain biking. Safety continues to be the first priority; that commitment will remain paramount as student-athletes return to the trails.
The plan for racing this season utilizes the individual time trial format. In a time trial, riders set off on a circuit at staggered intervals in a race against the clock. The elapsed time from start to finish, plus any time penalties, is used as the rider’s total time for the event and determines placement relative to other riders in the same category.
Only one team will race at a time – boys and girls, high school and middle school together. Riders will be started at a constant interval and the order will be determined by the team's coaches. The goal is to minimize passing and where passing occurs, for it to take place within a team that has already been practicing together.
Events will still be held over two days on scheduled weekends, however entire teams will compete on a single day. On race weekend, teams will have a designated arrival time at the event site, allowing for a warm-up period, a staging time and a start time. Teams that are closest to the venue will be scheduled earlier in the day, while teams that have further to travel will race later in the day.
For more information on the league, visit:
Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League
Updated race schedule
• Sept. 18-20 — Arizona Nordic Village, Flagstaff
• Oct. 10-11 — Pioneer Park, Prescott
• Oct. 24-25 — McKenzie Ranch Trails Park, Vail
• Nov. 7-8 — McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Fountain Hills
• Nov. 21-22 — Estrella Mountain Regional Park, Goodyear
