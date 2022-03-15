GREER — Sunrise Park Resort has announced that the final chair of the 2021-22 ski season will leave the base of Sunrise Mountain at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A Sunrise Spring Carnival event is planned for the final weekend of the season and will feature a number of activities around the mountain.
Saturday: Terrain Park Party. Music in the terrain park and riders will be encouraged to wear a fun costume on the slopes. The guest with the best costume in the Terrain Park Party will win a pair of Sunrise day pass lift tickets for the 2022-23 season.
Sunday: Pond Skimming Challenge. The pond will be located at the base of the Bunny Hill and will be 90 feet long. Skiers and snowboarders must be wearing a costume and can participate in an attempt to cross the pond for a chance to win lift tickets. Participants can register at Guest Services prior to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The competition will begin at 2 p.m. and participants will be judged on air, distance, style, costume and crowd participation.
The winner of the Pond Skimming Challenge will win four Sunrise day pass lift tickets for the 2022-23 ski season.
“This season has been a great success with many operational improvements that took place, a daily dedication to consistent delivery of the experience and team Sunrise working hard to ensure a great experience,” General Manager Todd Clarke said in a news release.
“Sunrise is the best mountain in Arizona. We have a full agenda this summer to revitalize the facilities and services ensuring Sunrise is Arizona’s ultimate mountain adventure. We invite you to follow along on our website and social media pages as we provide regular updates on our summer progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.