The Mogollon Mustangs went on the road for a Division 1A eight-man football game against the team that eliminated them from the 2018 semifinals — Superior.
This time the Panthers, the defending state champions, dealt the Mustangs another loss, 52-14, on Friday, Sept. 20, dropping the visitors to 3-2 overall.
Superior sophomore quarterback Matthew Cruz was 14-of-21 passing for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and junior Adam Navarette ran for 169 yards and two scores, as the Panthers rolled for 469 total yards.
Sammy Lopez, a senior, had seven catches for 148 yards and three TDs for Superior.
The Mustangs had five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.
Tonight, Mogollon will play host to the Williams Vikings (4-1, 1-0 in the 1A North) in a region game at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated Joseph City 66-0 last week. Tonight’s game will be the North opener for the Mustangs.
