PRESCOTT VALLEY — A long line of cousins from the Crosby family have been instrumental in keeping the St. Johns wrestling team among the top teams in Division 4 over the past decade or so.
The youngest of that line, St. Johns senior Tanner Crosby, capped his high school wrestling career with his third state championship at the AIA state finals on Feb. 14-15.
Tanner Crosby defeated Morenci’s Calvin Dunning by a 9-2 decision for the championship at 132 pounds, finishing 51-5 on the season and handing Dunning what was only his fourth loss of the year.
“The state tournament was pretty tough this year,” Crosby said. “I wrestled lots of tough kids through the year at tournaments our coaches brought us to and that is definitely what made me better and my team better throughout the year.”
Crosby, one of three Redskins to win sectional championships on Feb. 8, pinned his first three opponents at the state tournament.
“I credit everything I have done this year to my coaches and my team,” said the senior. “A tough room and good coaching will guarantee a successful team every year.
Crosby may wrestle collegiately but that will come after a period of service to his church.
“I have thought about college wrestling, but my plan is to serve a mission for my church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and we’ll see from there,” he said.
Tanner is the son of St. Johns assistant wrestling coach Ferrin Crosby and the nephew of head coach Brandon Crosby, who had high praise for the senior.
“Tanner Crosby is the last of a bunch of Crosby Cousins from the Steve Crosby family who have wrestled,” said Brandon Crosby. “ Joel Frazier, Austin Davis, Garret Davis, Brock Crosby, Tyler Crosby, Eli Frazier and Levi Crosby have wrestled for St. Johns over the years. It’s been a great run.
“Tanner was a three time state champion for St. Johns. He put in tremendous work in the weight room and off-season to accomplish his goals,” the head coach continued. “He is a very good student and also an Eagle Scout. We’re sure proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.