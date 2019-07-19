Taylor Night Rodeo
Saturday, July 6
Bareback: 1. Wyatt Hancock 81 $1,225, 2. Earl Tsosie, Jr. 78 $735, 3. Logan Corbett 76 $490.
Calf roping: 1. Tristan Mahoney 1,148, 2. Dennison Boone $870, 3. Seth Hall $661.
Super Fresh Calf Roping: 1. Luke Jeffries 44.73 $1,515, 2. Tyrin Alcott 49.10 $909, 3. Sherrick Sanborn 53.66 $606.
Saddle broncs: 1. Chanley Iverson 78 $1,375, 2. Chance West 74 $825, 3. (tie) Dillion Jensen 68 and Casey Wood 68, split $550.
Barrel racing: 1. Laura Carmen 17.74, $1,300, 2. Summer Hatch 17.89 $780, 3. Macy Sanders 18.21 4520.
Morning open barrel racing: 1. Laura Carmen 17.78 $$1,585.50, 2. Carrie Jankee 18.01 $1,268.40, 3. Sheila Akins 18.02 $951.30, 4. Summer Hatch 18.08 $687.05, 5. Erin King 18.09 $475.65, 6. Amanda Radford 18.16 $317.10.
Morning junior barrel race jackpot: 1. Lexie Miller 18.40 $300, 2. Adessa Kinlecheenie 18.60 $180, 3. Adessa Kinlecheenie 18.76 $120.
Bull riding: No qualified rides (Event payout rolls over to 2020 Night Rodeo).
Team roping: 1. Trey Blackmore/Seth Hall 4.65 $6,858, 2. Jake Barnes/Myles John 5.05 $5.334, 3. Derrick Begay/Ty Romo 5.28 $4,064, 4. Colin Begay/Denton Begay 5.37 $3,048, 5. Mark Carlisle/Clay Reidhead 5.38 $2,286, 6. Jake Barnes/Daylan Frost 5.39 $1,524, 7. Lee Kiehne/Ryan Tittle 5.44 $1,270, 8. Lee Kiehne/Hunter Koch 5.62 $1,016.
Total payout: $48,294.60.
Deuces Wild Rodeo
At White Mountain Vacation Village Arena
Show Low
Friday, July 5
Bareback — 1. Rio Lee of Tucson on Slash/M Rodeo’s Gangster 80 $341, 2. John Killian of Phoenix on Diamond Jim, 73 $262, 3. Tyrick Wilson of Salina Springs on Santa Rita 71 $184.
Steer wrestling — 1. Trey Nahrgang 6.7 seconds $450, 2. Tim Robertson 7.5 $337, 3. (tie) Clem Zievert 7.6 $169 and Wyatt Jurney 7.6 $169.
Open tie-down roping — 1. Kyle Dutton 7.6 $453, 2. Seth Hall 7.8 $378, 3. (tie) Justin Kibler 9.1 $265 and Jon Baer 9.1 $265, 5. Garrett Jacobs 10.0 $151.
Incentive tie-down roping — 1. Jeff Frizell 11.4 $383, 2. Pat Bain of Show Low 11.7 $287, 3. Quincy Reeves 13.3 $191, 4. Chuck Burt 15.0 $96. (Tristan Matt of Buckeye 15.9, Cody Schertz of Vail.)
Breakaway roping — 1. Kayse Mahoney 2.1 $522, 2. Heather Hoff Wright 2.3 $435, 3. Carly Billington 2.5 $348, 4. Naiya Guin 2.6 $261, 5. (tie) Shelby Alfred 2.9 $87 and Kellie Worthen 2.9 $87. (Macy Sanders of Peralta, N.M. 3.2 seconds, 2. Courtney Kibler 4.8).
Saddle broncs — 1. Jay Joaquin of Sacaton on Slash/M Rodeo’s Big Country 72, 2. Casey Wood on Thrill Ride 70, 3. Kane Kee of Jeddito on Thin Lizzy 62.
Open team roping — 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin 4.7 $940 each, 2. Calvin Brevik.Hunter Koch 4.9 $778 each, 3. Robert Ansley/Tim Gonzalez 5.1 $616 each, 4. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch 5.4 $454 each, 5. Edward Hawley/Myles John 5.5 $292 each, 6. (tie) Bob Pimentel/Kyle McCabe 5.6 $81 each and Edward Hawley/Ty Romo 5.6 $81 each.
Incentive team roping — 1. Bob Pimentel/Kyle McCabe 5.6 $620 each, 2. Clay Reidhead/Raymond Plant 6.3 $513 each, 3. Kylie McLean/Li’l Michael Calmelat 6.8 $406 each, 4. A.J. Lutz/Cody Resor 7.4 $299 each, 5. Angelina Calmelat/Michael Calmelat 8.3 $192, 6. Orrin Edwards/E.D. Edwards 8.4 $107 each.
Barrel racing — 1. Laura Carmen 17.89 $671, 2. Kelly Robertson 18.09 $583, 3. Brianne Hansen 18.12 $496, 4. Macy Sanders 18.15 $408, 5. (tie) Summer Hatch 18.18 $277 and Megan Stock 18.18 $277, 7. Jayme Fish 18.24 $146, 8. Allison Resor 18.25 $58.
Incentive barrel racing — 1. (tie) Erin King 18.59 and Callie Murray 18.59 $350, 3. Adessa Kinlecheenie 18.63 $251, 4. Savannah Joe 18.68 $185, 5. (tie) Madlyn Todd 18.69 $93 and Allison Hardt 18.69 $93.
Bull riding — 1. Brandon McCassie 81 $395, 2. Brandon Reynolds 73 $329, 3. (tie) Wyatt Nez 72 $230 and Timmie Cosay 72 $230, 5. Paul Carrales 71 $132.
