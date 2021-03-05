Boys basketball

Tuesday, March 2

Morenci 74, Blue Ridge 52

Mogollon 77, St. Michael 47

Snowflake 57, St. Johns 42

Payson 62, Show Low 60

Monday, March 1

St. Johns 56, Morenci 37

Girls basketball

Tuesday, March 2

Morenci 48, Blue Ridge 40

St. Michael 44, Mogollon 40

Snowflake 49, St. Johns 39

Show Low 57, Payson 26

Monday, March 1

St. Johns 50, Morenci 47

