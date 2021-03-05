Boys basketball
Tuesday, March 2
Morenci 74, Blue Ridge 52
Mogollon 77, St. Michael 47
Snowflake 57, St. Johns 42
Payson 62, Show Low 60
Monday, March 1
St. Johns 56, Morenci 37
Girls basketball
Tuesday, March 2
Morenci 48, Blue Ridge 40
St. Michael 44, Mogollon 40
Snowflake 49, St. Johns 39
Show Low 57, Payson 26
Monday, March 1
St. Johns 50, Morenci 47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.