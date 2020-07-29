Top Choice Baseball and Arizona’s United States Specialty Sports Association conducted the inaugural Arizona East vs. West USSSA All State Games last month. The event featured youth baseball’s top talent from around the state in the 8U-14U divisions. Players were selected during the 2020 season from their respected age group and division to compete against the crosstown talent in a nine-inning showdown.
Three players from the White Mountains’ Warrior baseball team, Hunter Krause, Nolan Hatch, and T.J. Threadgill, made the USSSA All State team.
USSSA Baseball develops programs that allow teams of all skill levels to compete against one another. Until now the majority of players were denied the experience and fun of national tournament play because of their skill level.
The mountain is expected to host some Arizona USSSA tournaments during the upcoming season.
